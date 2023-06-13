“Hamad International” issues guidelines for travelers on Eid

Hamad International Airport issued new guidelines for travelers during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, as it expects an increase in passenger traffic during the Eid Al-Adha holiday period, from June 15 to July 10.

In order to ensure a smooth travel experience through the airport, passengers are kindly requested to plan their travel accordingly.

Short-term parking spaces at Hamad International Airport will be available to all passengers, knowing that their use will be free of charge during the first 60 minutes, starting from June 15-30. The usual waiting fee will apply after the 60-minute period.

Please note that short-term parking will be available free of charge for the first 60 minutes from 6-10 July during the following designated hours, which are from 5 am to 8 am; 5 pm – 7 pm and 10:30 pm – 2:30 am. The usual waiting fee will apply after the 60-minute period.

Drivers are requested not to leave their cars or park them near the sidewalks, and it is advised to pick up and drop off passengers inside the short-term car parks. In addition, arriving and departing passengers can take advantage of the multiple public transportation options available, such as taxis, buses, and the metro.

The airport invites its passengers to come 3 hours before the scheduled departure time for their flights, unless their airline asks them otherwise.

From June 15 to June 30, passengers on board Qatar Airways flights, with the exception of those heading to the USA and Canada, will have the option of early check-in 12 to 4 hours before their flight departure time, in row 11 located in the area Service complex.

As for passengers on board Qatar Airways to perform Hajj, Row No. 6 will be allocated in the departure hall for the purpose of completing their travel procedures. Passengers coming from Hajj are required to carry no more than one 5-liter bottle of Zamzam water per passenger, unless their airline tells them otherwise.

Hamad International Airport travelers can also take advantage of self-check-in services and baggage drop-off facilities, which allow passengers to check-in, print boarding passes, label their bags and hand them in before arriving at passport control. Please note that bag wrapping service is available at the airport.

Passengers over the age of 18 can benefit from the electronic gate service provided by the airport using their passports. We would also like to remind travelers that the check-in counters for flights will close 60 minutes before the departure time, and the gates will close 20 minutes before the departure time.

During the security screening procedures, travelers must ensure that they do not carry any prohibited items such as liquids, sprays and gels, and that they fill liquids containers in a transparent, resealable plastic bag, provided that the size of the package does not exceed 100 ml. As for electronic devices that are larger than mobile phones, they must be removed from the bags and placed on the X-ray examination tray. It is also forbidden to carry small trolleys powered by lithium batteries such as balance wheels.

For a smooth journey through the airport, please follow the signage in the terminal or ask the airport staff for assistance. Hamad International Airport wishes safe travels and a blessed Eid to all.