High efficiency in port operations. Completion of 4,729 sea transport transactions in 3 months

The Ministry of Communications announced the completion of 4,729 service transactions in the maritime transport sector during the second quarter of this year, from the beginning of April to the end of June 2023.

The ministry stated, through its official account on Twitter, that the most prominent services provided included registration, renewal and transfer of ownership services in the marine media sector, and also included the issuance and approval of eligibility certificates for each of the marine officers, marine engineers, and safe crew.

The ministry also referred to foreign ships operating in Qatari waters, which provide them with renovation and modification services.

28 electronic services

The Ministry of Communications continues to make every effort to provide its services to the public in the best way, as it currently provides about 28 electronic services for small and large ships, and work is underway to develop and automate all services for marine media, large ships, marine certificates and licenses, in addition to creating an electronic application for all marine transactions and services provided. For the public, shipowners and marine companies.

4 registration offices

The Ministry of Communications provides registration offices for marine media in both Al Khor and Al Ruwais, in addition to the main office at the ministry’s headquarters, in addition to the office for marine media registration in the old port of Doha, which provides services for registration, renewal of registration, transfer of ownership and issuance of all certificates for small vessels, as well as the opening of an office Another marine media registration services in Al Wakra coming soon.

This comes within the framework of the Ministry of Communications’ endeavor to enhance the services provided to the public in the maritime transport sector by expanding the foreign marine media registration offices with the aim of bringing services closer to the public and facilitating their access to them.

High efficiency

Qatari ports enjoy high efficiency in managing operational operations thanks to their advanced infrastructure, in addition to the facilities they contain and developed in accordance with international standards, as well as the pioneering services they provide to ships and international shipping companies.

Hamad Port

During the years 2021 and 2022, Hamad Port ranked among the top ten globally in the global container port performance index issued by the World Bank and Standard & Poor’s International.

According to this global indicator, Hamad Port came during the year 2021 ranked third in the world among the most efficient ports in performance according to the standards for transporting and delivering containers to administrative regions. Loading and unloading business, after Hamad Port was ranked 38th in the world in 2020.

The container ports performance index compares nearly 350 container ports around the world and evaluates them according to specific principles and criteria.

logistics

This advanced global ranking also confirms the development of the performance of Hamad Port, which is making its way steadily to consolidate its position as one of the most important pivotal ports in the Middle East and the region, in order to raise the efficiency of the logistics services sector in the country and transform it into a leading global trade center, thus enhancing its plans for economic diversification, to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that, during the year 2022, Hamad Port received 1,569 ships, handled more than 1.4 million standard containers, and about 1.5 million tons of bulk cargo, in addition to receiving approximately 45.8 thousand heads of livestock, and more than 72.5 thousand units of vehicles and equipment.