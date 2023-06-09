Hillary Clinton sticks her foot in mouth

After former President Donald Trump announced that he was indicted by the Department of Justice, Hillary Clinton — who ran for president twice and lost both times, one including to Trump in 2016 — began gloating.

She shared a photo of herself with a hat superimposed that read “but her emails” as if to gloat that the rules that apply to the former president do not apply to her.

And she did not stop there. She used the opportunity to attempt to cash in by selling the merchandise.

“Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy,” she said.

The tweet brought an immediate furious response from supporters of the former president.

“Keep bragging on how you’re getting away with everything for now…but we both know you couldn’t walk through a crowd without security for a reason. Enjoy your life in hiding, you soul sucking unholy harpy,” actress Mindy Robinson said in a tweet.

“The hubris of knowing you violated the same laws Trump is being accused of breaking… and gloating about getting away with it… is egregious even for you,” another person said.

“Bragging about the fact that you have managed to escape criminal prosecution because of a weaponized justice system isn’t a good look. No wonder Bill cheated on you so many times, you insufferable pig,” another tweeter user said.

“James Comey all but admitted Hillary committed felonies by mishandling classified information: setting up a private server in her home. They didn’t prosecute her because – as Comey revealed – he hated Trump and was desperate to see him lose. Now she thinks it’s funny,” reporter Glenn Greenwald said.

“The DOJ is totally not political, guys. They’re only indicting Donald Trump as liberals who committed actual crimes openly brag about getting away with it,” Greg Price said.

“Yes, we do see the double standard, thanks so much for the reminder!” Ben Shapiro said.

“Of course Hillary Clinton, who committed far more egregious offenses when it comes to the handling of classified information that even ended up on Carlos Danger’s laptop, is taking a victory lap here,” Joe Concha said.

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney has provided an update on what she anticipates the next steps will be in the indictment and arraignment.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba spoke about an announcement from Trump that he has been indicted by the US Department of Justice on charges connected to his handling of classified materials that were found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last August.

“Donald Trump is owned by no one, so it makes him the biggest threat to the corrupt system we have now,” Habba said. “When your name is Donald Trump… you are going to get indicted until you can’t take it anymore.”

Trump announced on Thursday night that he has been indicted by the US Department of Justice on charges connected to his handling of classified materials that were found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last August.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social, Trump said he has been summoned to federal court on Tuesday in Miami.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” he wrote.

“Page 2: I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” he added.

“Page 3: This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!” Trump added in his final post.