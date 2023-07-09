Hilton.. the most valuable hotel brand in the world

Hilton is once again named the world’s most valuable hotel brand, staying above its pre-pandemic brand value and topping the Brand Finance Hotels 50 with $11.7 billion.

In addition to being the most valuable brand, seven other Hilton brands are also included in the top 50 hotel rankings including Hampton by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home to Suites by Hilton, Curio Collection By Hilton and Conrad Hotels and Resorts.

Over the past year, Hilton has grown its flagship brand portfolio while continuing to deliver exceptional and memorable experiences for guests around the world. In 2022, Hilton opened its 7,000th hotel worldwide, surpassed 150 million Hilton Honors members, and welcomed nearly 200 million guests while launching two new brands, Spark by Hilton and a new extended-stay brand named Project H3 by Hilton .

“We believe our success truly lies in our ability to innovate and deliver new products, programs and services that meet guests’ changing needs while delivering on Hilton’s promise of an exceptional stay,” said Matt Schuyler, Hilton Brand Director. “Brand building is what we do best at Hilton, and we are proud of our rich history of providing some of the finest products in the hospitality industry.”

In addition to solidifying Hilton’s ranking as a top brand, Hilton is also rated as having the highest Sustainability Perceptions Value (SPV). Brand Finance Sustainability Perceptions Value refers to the amount of brand value attributed to sustainability perceptions.

Through Travel With Purpose, Hilton’s ESG strategy, the company is driving responsible travel globally while enhancing its long-term value.

As the first global hospitality company to have its emissions targets verified through the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative, Hilton is focused on reducing its emissions, creating drivers of opportunity within its communities, and preserving the destinations where Hilton Guests and Team Members live.

The Brand Finance Global 500 rankings assess the value of brands globally based on their financial strength and brand value. Hilton’s global portfolio of brands consists of more than 7,215 hotels in 122 countries and territories.