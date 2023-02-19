Hindu Media Forum media conference in Thailand this November

The Hindu ​​Media Forum (HMF) is organizing a Hindu Media Conference at the upcoming World Hindu Congress 2023 to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 24-26, 2023, based on the theme Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah, meaning “Dharma, the Abode of Victory”.

Object of this international event is to bring journalists, bloggers, media house executives, public commentators, and observers from around the world to share ideas and experiences.

The session shall also provide a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities in emerging forms of media and evolving strategies to keep the world better informed through accurate and honest reporting and unbiased analysis of events happening in the Hindu world.

Aim of the Hindu Media Forum

The aim of the Hindu Media Forum is to keep the world informed through honest reporting as well as unbiased analysis of the events taking place around the world. To accomplish this goal, Hindu Media Forum mobilizes elements in the traditional as well as the emerging forms of media to come together on one platform.

On the website of the Hindu Media Forum, the organization says: “A satirical quote from the James Bond movie ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ sets the tone of the new world order. In the movie, the power-hungry villain Elliot Carver, who is a media mogul bent upon world domination, says “Caesar and his legions, Napoleon had his armies, I have my divisions; TV, news, magazines. And by midnight tonight, I’ll have reached and influenced more people than anybody in the history of this planet, save God himself “. While meant as a satire, these lines have increasingly proven to be true since the power of the media is rapidly replacing military power as the most potent force on the global stage.

“It is imperative that Hindu society understands this changing dynamic, and adapts itself accordingly to this new reality. It is already common wisdom that “He who controls the media, controls the mind of the people”. An increasing number of people now believe that “He who controls the information controls the world”. Thus, is supported by a careful analysis of the most powerful countries that reveals that in addition to their existing strengths, those countries have an almost unchallenged hold of the global media as well as the flow of information around the world.

“While the Hindu community has established itself in many parts of the media, media institutions remain out of reach of Hindus. In particular, important developments and issues concerning the Hindu society get neither proper coverage not a just representation. This lack of coverage combined with the very small presence of voices advocating the interests of the Hindu community has led to the entrenchment of attitudes and mindsets that are at very least unsympathetic to Hindu interests continues to have a detrimental impact on the Hindu society in several ways. The first way is that Hindus themselves act adverse to their own interests based upon the information presented by a compromised media. The second aspect is that forces hostile to Hindu society will gain in strength and credibility even within Hindu society, which will allow for the subversion of the Hindu community leading to its decay and downfall.

“In view of these alarming developments, the Hindu Media Forum will devise strategies to encourage those advocating the interests of Hindu society to establish them in the existing media framework besides penetrating the entrenched media institutions.

“The Hindu Media Forum will provide an avenue for established media personalities and other experienced in the dissemination of information to share their expertise and experience with aspiring journalists, reporters, filmmakers, and people who desire to work in all aspects of the media”.

It may be mentioned here that, the Hindu Media Forum (HMF) is a non-profit trust registered in New Delhi.