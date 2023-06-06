His Highness’s visit establishes a new stage of cooperation

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qasim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, considered that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, may God protect him, to the Republic of Uzbekistan is an important step towards establishing a new phase of joint economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries. .

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency said that His Highness’s visit is also an important occasion to discuss ways to benefit from the economic potentials that distinguish the two countries, as well as to familiarize the Qatari and Uzbek business communities with the incentives and investment opportunities available to develop joint projects in priority sectors. Which serves the development agenda of both sides.

HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry indicated that work and coordination are continuing between the two sides to encourage the Qatari and Uzbek private sectors to launch investment projects in the two countries, which contributes to increasing the volume of trade exchange, supports bilateral relations in common and priority areas, and serves the development and economic plans and directions of the two friendly countries.