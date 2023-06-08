His Highness’s visits support the development of relations with Kazakhstan and Tajikistan

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, said: “The visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar (may God protect him) to the Republic of Kazakhstan represents a new phase of the distinguished historical relations that bind the two friendly countries. Especially since the State of Qatar views the Republic of Kazakhstan as a promising strategic partner, in light of the important economic potential that distinguishes both sides.

His Excellency added, in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), that the visit of HH the Emir, will give great impetus and support for the development of relations between the two countries at all levels and fields.

He referred to the participation of His Highness in the “Astana International Forum” as a main guest in one of the most important international forums that bring together governments and experts from around the world, aimed at providing a platform for discussing views on current issues, stimulating ideas, urging energies, and encouraging creative contributions that are capable of raising various global challenges, and creating solutions that serve current and future generations.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the friendship between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan reflects the mutual keenness between the two sides to advance bilateral relations towards broader horizons in light of the agreements and memorandums of understanding concluded during the past years.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani described His Highness’s visit to the Republic of Tajikistan as an important step in developing relations between the two countries at all levels and fields.

His Excellency said that this visit represents an important occasion to discuss ways to benefit from the economic potentials that distinguish both sides, as well as to inform the Qatari and Tajik business communities about the incentives and investment opportunities available to develop joint projects in priority sectors that serve the development agenda of both sides.

He added that the visit of His Highness the Emir of Qatar to the Republic of Tajikistan is the culmination of a new phase of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of trade and investment, as we look forward to strengthening bridges of communication between the Qatari and Tajik business sectors and enhancing the investments of Tajik companies in the State of Qatar, as well as enabling them to benefit from The promising investment opportunities offered by the Qatari economy, especially in the priority sectors that are in line with the policy of economic diversification, as the industrial sector is one of the most important strategic pillars of this approach for its role in enhancing the self-sufficiency of the State of Qatar.

He explained that the State of Qatar provides many important incentives to investors in the industrial sector, in addition to many other investment incentives offered by the State of Qatar to investors from all over the world, especially Tajik companies.