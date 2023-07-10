Holiday season.. and airport chaos

A survey conducted by SITA, the provider of information technology services in the air transport sector, revealed that 32% of travelers around the world are concerned about the possibility of canceling their flights, in light of the increase in passenger traffic in conjunction with the summer holiday season.

According to the results of the survey conducted by the company recently in the framework of its annual report, which included more than 6,000 passengers from 27 countries, 2 out of 10 travelers expressed their fear of airport congestion and the high cost of flights, as a result of their previous experiences, and 56% of them indicated delays. Or canceling their flights, while 48% of travelers confirmed an increase in waiting time at airports to complete their travel procedures.

The recovery of tourism and travel

According to international reports, travel is expected to witness an increase in the number of flights more than before, as the rate of individual travel is estimated at 4.7 trips per person during the year, compared to 4.2 trips in 2019, as a result of the increase in the number of travelers planning to travel more than 10 times per year. In 2023, as a result of the end of the Corona Virus (Covid-19) crisis and the recovery of tourism and travel compared to 2019.

Intensifying efforts to address the challenges

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, said that in light of the expected increase in the number of passengers during the summer season, efforts must be intensified to address the challenges of long waiting times at airports, delays and cancellations of flights, in order to ensure the smooth continuity of passenger movement at airports and provide them with comfortable travel experiences. Which will contribute to the development and recovery of the sector.

The importance of digital transformation

Lavorel pointed out that previous analyzes and surveys conducted by SITA indicate that information technology managers at airports and airlines stress the importance of digital transformation in serving the sector and overcoming the challenges facing travelers, and that, since 2020, the sector’s spending on information technology is expected to achieve higher rates. Continuous growth year after year with the aim of supporting digital transformation and automation.

He confirmed the high rates of spending by airlines over the past few years by about $43.8 billion, with $37 billion on information technology and $6.8 billion on airports.

New historical number

In the context, the global commercial air traffic also recorded a new historical record, after last Thursday, July 6, more than 134,000 commercial flights were recorded in the skies of the world, and last Friday witnessed a huge air traffic as well, as the beginning of the day indicated that more than 20 flights were recorded. 1,000 flights, according to Flightradar 24.

The total number of flights recorded during Thursday does not include flights of private aircraft, helicopters, military activity, and other business aircraft activities that are not considered commercial aircraft.

Flight Radar relies, in tracking movement in the air, on collecting data available from many sources, including take-off and landing signals for aircraft and authorized radar data, and this does not include sensitive air traffic that includes flights by military aircraft.