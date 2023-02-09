How Joe Biden blackmailed Ukraine?

Photo courtesy: Bloomberg

For the sake of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from for his sex and drug addicted son Hunter Biden, then US vice president Joe Biden had blackmailed Ukrainian authorities with threat and compelled them in firing the investigator investigating Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings on allegations of massive corruption.

In his own words, with cameras rolling, Joe Biden described how he threatened the Ukrainian President and said that the Obama administration would pull US$1 billion in US loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if Ukraine didn’t immediately fire the prosecutor investigating Burmisa Holdings.

Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was on the Board of Burisma Holdings making tens of thousands a month for doing nothing but “fixing things”.

Biden said:

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion dollars. I said you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: We’re leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.

“Well, son of a bitch, he got fired”.

Earlier, in an email Burisma Holdings requested Hunter to stop an investigation. This email was sent in 2014.

In the email, Burisma Holdings wrote:

We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message/signal etc to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions bearing in mind the following:

Burisma Holdings is a leader amongst private gas producers;

Our primary client is Accelor/Mital – Ukraine’s biggest metal steel plant. We cover more than 60% of its gas needs.

Our client and their production are largely dependent on our work and our ability to perform our contractual obligations;

We employ hundreds of employees etc and etc.

A short time later in early 2016 Joe Biden had Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor investigating Burisma fired.

Joe Biden committed white-collar crimes

A report by Garrett Ziegler’s Marco Polo, a non-profit fighting corruption claims Joe Biden is complicit in tax evasion, violated the Presidential Records Act, and used nonpublic information for financial gain,

The six incidents involving Joe listed in the report span from June 2010 to December 2016,

A 2016 email shows the then VP’s senior advisor sent a schedule for his call with then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko – and copied Hunter in the message,

Copying his son in the VP’s schedule constitutes a use of nonpublic information from a government job for financial gain, the report claims.

The advisor had also sent the message to an alias email address Joe used under the name ‘Robert Peters’,

The report claims Joe also ‘illegally utilized his private, alias email address’ under another pseudonym in a 2012 conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The report – published by Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler claims that Joe Biden is complicit in tax evasion, violations of the Presidential Records Act and the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and using nonpublic information from a government job for financial gain.

Marco Polo’s report combs through the emails, texts and pictures from the First Son’s abandoned MacBook Pro in painstaking detail and is designed, according to Ziegler, as a guide for both law enforcement and congressional investigators for ‘what to subpoena’ to build a criminal case.

It has been sent to all 535 members of the House and the Senate.

In one May 2016 email highlighted in the report, John S. Flynn, a senior advisor to the vice president sent Joe a schedule for his call with then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko – and copied Hunter in the message.

Hunter was on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma at the time.

‘Boss–8.45am prep for 9am call with Pres Poroshenko. Then we’re off to Rhode Island,’ the email said, and attached a Microsoft Word document with a briefing.

Marco Polo claims that copying Hunter in the VP’s schedule constitutes a use of nonpublic information from a government job for financial gain, which allegedly violates section 2635 of the US Code of Federal Regulations.

Flynn sent the message to an alias email address Joe used under the name ‘Robert Peters’.

The report claims Joe also ‘illegally utilized his private, alias email address’ under another pseudonym ‘Robin Ware’ in a 2012 conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was then National Security Advisor to the VP.

Marco Polo claims that Joe was involved in attempted tax evasion by failing to declare to the IRS the alleged gift of having thousands of dollars of his personal bills paid by Hunter’s company.

The report points to June 2010 emails from Hunter’s business partner in his Rosemont Seneca consultancy, Eric Schwerin, which list US$5,227.09 of bills including home maintenance and insurance.

The 634-page report claims to have identified 140 ‘business-related crimes’ by Hunter Biden, 191 ‘sex-related’ and 128 ‘drug-related’.

Marco Polo alleges Biden family confidant Rob Walker ‘laundered’ $6million from their Chinese business partners through his company Robinson Walker LLC to Hunter.

It accuses Hunter of a FARA violation by intervening on Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky’s behalf with the State Department to resolve a visa issue for the oligarch’s trip to Mexico in 2015, without Hunter registering as an agent of Burisma with the US government.

Ziegler’s wrote the report after almost two years of research with the help of private investigators and lawyers on his team.

