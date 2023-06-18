Huawei hosts the first Partner Summit for the Middle East and Central Asia

Huawei concluded the first regional summit for its partners in the Middle East and Central Asia, which was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, under the slogan “Growing Together to Win the Future”.

This came in the presence of a group of the most prominent leaders and experts in the sector in the region, where Huawei experts reviewed the company’s visions on the sector’s trends and business expectations related to regional partners. The summit also discussed frameworks for joint action to advance the information and communication technology sector in the region by relying on the best expertise and solutions that would enable partners to participate in an active role in meeting the growing demand for technical innovations in the region and advancing the building of a diversified and open ecosystem.

The event also saw Huawei sign a strategic cooperation memorandum with Avicom, one of the leading ICT service providers in Azerbaijan, to provide ICT services and solutions to public and private sector organizations in the Central Asian region. Under the agreement, Huawei will establish an innovation center in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, for the purposes of displaying, testing and training technical solutions. The agreement was signed by David Shaw, General Manager of Huawei Azerbaijan; and Yalchin Nehmatov, founder of Avicom.

During the summit, Huawei also showcased a variety of its products and technology solutions. Participants discussed ways to develop partner channels and market opportunities in the Middle East and Central Asia region, as well as the “Huawei Partners Policy in the Middle East and Central Asia for 2023”.

In addition, a number of prominent Huawei partners shared their case studies to share knowledge on industry best practices. In this context, Ibrahim Al-Kharboush, CEO of Baud Telecom Company, which is based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, presented a case study on his company’s cooperation with Huawei in Saudi Arabia and its future plans for business development.

For his part, Alaa El-Shimy, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of the Huawei Enterprise Business Group in the Middle East and Central Asia region, said: “Huawei shares several goals with its partners, perhaps the most prominent of which is cooperation to build a diverse and thriving ICT ecosystem. The Huawei Partners Summit for the Middle East provides “The Middle East and Central Asia is an ideal opportunity to measure the level of progress we have made so far in creating a thriving partner ecosystem that supports our end customers while exploring new opportunities in the digital economy. The summit also provided us with an important opportunity to welcome our partners from the Central Asian region, which is at the heart of global trends in digital transformation.” .

Dmitry Nikitov, Executive Vice President of Global Business, Marvel Distribution, delivered a speech on “Developing Channel Partners and Marketing Opportunities in Central Asia,” highlighting Huawei’s role as a key supplier of enterprise business solutions to Marvel Distribution. In this regard, Nikitov said, “Marvel seeks to strengthen the digital ecosystems in our region to contribute to the development and transformation of the contemporary world at an accelerated pace by providing a wide range of innovative digital services and solutions.”

The Huawei Partners Summit concluded with a gala dinner, during which prizes were distributed to a number of Huawei partners from 19 countries in 32 categories. The company also distributed prizes to the winners of the “Huawei Technology Competition for Business Partners” it recently organized. This competition, which was held for the first time in the region, covered three main areas: data communications, data warehousing, and optical networks; It focuses on accelerating the digital transformation of Huawei’s partners.

Huawei has strong relationships with more than 30,000 partners around the world, including sales, solutions, operational services, talent, investment and financing partners, and industry partners. In the global market, Huawei continues to invest in partner development, nurturing, incentive and support programs, and spares no effort to maintain healthy operations within its ecosystem. In the future, it will increase investment in strategic partnerships, maintain stable policies and adopt cloud computing strategies in order to develop high-capacity partners and nurture local talent in ICT.

It is noteworthy that the “Huawei Partner Summit” was held during the “Huawei Technology Carnival in the Middle East and Central Asia”, which was held under the theme “Leading Digital Infrastructure to Create New Value Together”, and brought together the most prominent opinion leaders in the sector to explore the unlimited possibilities of digitization.

During the summit, Huawei showcased its latest innovations and practices in the field of smart cloud networks, 5G fixed networks, and data storage technologies, which together contribute to laying the foundations for reliable and environmentally friendly data-centered technology that allows for diverse applications to flourish.