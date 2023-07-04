Huawei stresses the need to revitalize the digital economy by developing fifth generation networks and sustaining technical innovations

Huawei appeared in full force at the current year 2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress, which concluded its activities last weekend in Shanghai, in the presence of a large number of stakeholders in the communications and information technology industry from all over the world, as Huawei organized all its activities under the slogan “Guide to the Smart World”.

Huawei’s participation in the event included an experimental tour in which it took visitors to multiple cities to learn about its new technologies and work in the field of digital transformation and the new phase of fifth generation networks, which is the fifth half generation 5.5G, in addition to launching its latest products and innovative solutions for green networks and other transformation solutions. Sustainable Smart Digital.

Huawei hosted many panel discussions and dialogues with global telecom companies, ICT industry partners and opinion leaders with the aim of discussing a variety of topics, including exploring prospects for accelerating the boom of 5G networks, accelerating smart digital transformation paths, and unleashing the capabilities of 5.5G networks to achieve new features. business and human societies. Through its various participations in the event, the company said that its goal is to create new value for customers and revitalize the digital economy through continuous innovation.

Sabrina Meng, Rotating President and Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, delivered a keynote address titled “Embracing the 5G Transformation” in which she explained that the digital infrastructure of the future smart world will be deeply integrated into every aspect of our lives, industry and society, and will not be based on developments in individual technologies. It’s incredibly complex and massive systems, with convergence of multiple components, and that will require systems thinking and design. Meng also explained that systemic capabilities for technology integration and transformation management are paramount to the future success of 5G networks, as we can achieve greater synergy across the cloud, networks and devices through systemic design and innovation across scales. When combined with optimization across software, hardware, chips and algorithms, we can address the challenges associated with developing complex solutions for vastly different industrial scenarios. Also, digital and smart transformation is not only related to technology itself, but is more related to the transformation of the management approach. Digital transformation requires redefining relationships between people, events, things and theory, and adopting a more open and forward-looking managerial approach to addressing future challenges.”

During its participation in the conference and its exhibition, Huawei presented four main features of the fifth and a half generation networks, which are the download speed of 10 gigabits per second, the upload speed of 1 gigabits per second, 100 billion connections, and the original artificial intelligence that will be employed to explore the five areas of communication that are expected to It becomes mainstream with 5G networks and is the connectivity for people, things, vehicles, industries and homes. Huawei has already started helping carriers around the world start commercial verification of 5.5G networks, which are expected to continue to grow rapidly, and the first version of its international standards will be launched in the first half of 2024.

It is noteworthy that there are currently more than 1.2 billion users of 5G networks around the world, and the telecom companies that moved quickly to develop 5G networks are already enjoying the first harvest of its benefits. This is thanks to the increasing network requirements posed by new applications in various markets. In the consumer market, new services such as new connectivity, cloud phones, and glassesless 3D technology require higher data transfer speeds and lower response times, while in the industrial market, the overall RedCap system has matured, the Internet of Things market is expanding, and the Internet of Vehicle (IoV) requires faster speeds. Higher data lift. These all-scenario applications are expected to lead to 100 billion connections. These new service models are also expected to drive an industrial upgrade that will create a second round of benefits.

It is worth noting that commercial 5G services entered the market four years ago, and have since been introduced to more than 17,000 private network projects around the world. The revenues of private 5G networks and the number of industrial connections have tripled. Several 5GtoB services have undergone trial runs in China, and have since expanded to other parts of the world and have been used commercially in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. These services allow industry customers to reduce costs and improve efficiency, while enabling intelligent digital transformation in areas such as manufacturing, ports and mines, oilfields and healthcare.

5.5G technologies are expected to improve the capabilities of telecom networks 10 times and create 100 times more job opportunities for telecom companies.