Huawei’s expansion move contributes to promoting digital innovation

His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, inaugurated yesterday the new headquarters of Huawei in Qatar at the United Development Company Tower on The Pearl Island, in line with the company’s expansion plans and its commitment to support the digital transformation process, the information and communication technology system, and the paths of building the digital economy.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials from the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, the United Development Company, and the Chinese Embassy in the State of Qatar. In addition to the Huawei management team led by Stephen Ye, President of the company in the Middle East and Central Asia.

The office, with an area of ​​4,000 square meters, embraces the company’s business and operations team in Qatar to keep pace with its future requirements in conjunction with its continuous growth. This step confirms Huawei’s long-term commitment to Qatar, and is considered a major milestone in its expansion plan aimed at enhancing its presence, activities, offers, and contributions in the Qatari market to achieve its strategy. and its business approach of playing a major role in achieving the digital transformation goals in Qatar.

His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said that Huawei is an important partner and among the leading companies in the field of information and communication technology.

His Excellency added, “I am pleased to welcome Huawei’s new expansion step in Qatar, as it will undoubtedly contribute to promoting digital innovation and creating new digital opportunities in the Qatari market.”

For his part, Stephen Ye, President of Huawei in the Middle East and Central Asia, said: “Today’s opening of the new office reflects our great belief in the future of our business in Qatar and our commitment to seriously contribute to advancing the growth and development of the ICT market.”

He added, “We are proud of our career full of achievements in the Qatari market, and we will continue to support the country’s directions in terms of digital transformation by providing our leading technology solutions. I look forward to welcoming clients, partners and visitors to our new office. I am fully confident that this expansion will contribute to attracting a group of talents that will contribute to achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 aimed at establishing a sustainable and pioneering digital society.”

The new office will host the company’s business in many areas, including “Huawei Carrier Communication Networks”, “Huawei Enterprise Sector”, “Huawei Consumer for Consumer Devices”, “Huawei Cloud” and “Huawei Digital Power”, which specializes in digital energy. In addition, the new office will play a key role in managing CSR programs and initiatives in Qatar that revolve around building the ICT talent pool; Such as Huawei’s global program “Seeds for the Future”, the annual Huawei ICT Competition, and the Huawei ICT Academy.

Kamal Zayan: Providing reliable and high quality services

Kamal Zayan, Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Huawei, said that the company offers a wide variety of solutions to customers, starting from 5G, 5.5G, and landline “broadband” networks, in addition to cloud computing and artificial intelligence solutions.

He added, in exclusive statements to The Arab Weekly on the sidelines of the opening of the new office, that local telecommunications companies represent the most cooperative customer with Huawei, especially with regard to 5G technology and high-speed Internet, as the company is establishing the infrastructure for networks that serve urban expansion and ensuring its ability to Absorb pressure and direct entry from thousands of people at once.

Zayan stressed that cybersecurity represents the most important equation for Huawei, and that it is keen to ensure that all communication networks are secure within the framework of supporting customers from local companies in Qatar to provide reliable and high-quality services, as well as the company’s always striving to provide modern and sustainable networks that depend on low energy consumption, which reflects The use of information and communication technology to improve the quality of life, and to make urban operations and services more efficient and environmentally friendly, within the framework of achieving the vision of the State of Qatar 2030.

Regarding Huawei’s cooperation with the National Agency for Cybersecurity, he said that the latter plays an effective role in securing the infrastructure for communications and information technology in the State of Qatar, pointing out that Huawei provides reliable services and solutions, as cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that needs to provide secure solutions capable of confronting Risks of cyber attacks.

Regarding the company’s current and future projects, Zayan said that “Huawei” has been present in Qatar since 2003, which confirms its keenness to contribute in a positive way to rehabilitating and equipping the infrastructure of the telecommunications sector in the country, and is also linked to a strategic business partnership with network operators “I want” and “Vodafone Qatar”. And many other public and private sector companies and institutions.