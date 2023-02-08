Hunter Biden enjoys access to Biden’s classified docs

Photo courtesy: The New York Post

Hunter Biden might have traded classified and secret documents from his father’s possessions as it has been revealed he has maintained access to family properties where classified and secret documents were stored. Hunter Biden lived in his father’s house in Wilmington in 2018 and 2019, where Joe Biden stored classified records in a garage next to his 1967 Corvette Stingray. In 2017, Hunter Biden was photographed cruising around in the American muscle car.

Meanwhile, it is learnt from Hunter’s abandoned laptop that in the media that Hunter Biden tried to secure an office at Penn Biden Center – that think tank, where the US president also kept classified documents.

Joe Biden’s agent, Craig Gering, emailed Hunter Biden in April 2016 to discuss the vice president’s plans for the following year, including the establishment of the Penn Biden Center, a Washington, DC, think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. Gering wrote that the university’s DC office “will be expanded to house a DC office for Vice President Biden (and Mike, Hunter, and Steve?)”,s an apparent reference to future Penn Biden Center officials Michael Carpenter and Steve Ricchetti.

Hunter Biden said he hoped the plan would come to realization.

In an email on April 25, 2017, Hunter Biden told Craig Gering, “That’s the way I would like it to see it shake out. BUT please keep this very confidential between us because nothing has been set in stone”.

It is unclear whether the plan shook out as Hunter Biden hoped it would. But the exchange raises questions in light of growing concerns about the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center and Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delawar. Biden’s lawyers discovered a trove of documents about Iran, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine at the office. Republicans have expressed concerns about Hunter Biden’s potential access to the records, both because of his erratic behavior during that time period and his foreign business dealings with Ukraine and China.

Joe Biden hired Craig Gering’s reputation management and PR firm, Creative Artists Agency, immediately after leaving the White House and Vice President in 2016 to amplify his post-white House image and career. Accordingly, Creative Artists Agency helped Joe Biden secure a book deal and series of speaking engagements that brough him some extra income. Geraing’s agency also helped Joe Biden with plans for the Penn Biden Center and a liberal think tank at the University of Delaware.

Craig Gering’s email on April 25, 2016 to Hunter Biden appears to be based on a conversation the two had about Joe Biden’s post-government plans. According to Gering, Hunter Biden told him in their “confidential” meetings that plans were to open think tanks at the University of Delaware and Penn Biden Center. Another focus of Biden’s post-government plans, according to Gering, was “wealth creation”.

It may be mentioned here that although Joe Biden denied any involvement in his son’s business dealings, a former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski, said he met with both Bidens in Los Angeles in early 2017 to discuss a venture with CEFC China Energy.

When Joe Biden launched the Penn Biden Center in 2018, Hunter Biden had a multimillion-dollar business deal with CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy conglomerate. He was also on the board of Burisma Holdings, a scandal-plagued Ukrainian energy firm having links to Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian intelligence agency. While involved in those deals, Hunter Biden was in the throes of a serious addiction to crack cocaine and prostitutes.

