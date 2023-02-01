Hunter Biden is another Jeffrey Epstein

While Marco Polo has revealed bombshell information about Hunter Biden’s notorious activities including his perverted lifestyle by publishing contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, UK newspaper the Daily Mail in a January 31, 2023 report said, America’s first son Hunter Biden was forcing his office assistants in having video sex with him, while he also was forcing them to physical sex which Hunter Biden was recording through hidden cameras. Such acts of Hunter Biden are serious offence under the US laws for making non-consensual pornographic materials, which Hunter might have later used in blackmailing his victims and forcing them in continuing sexual relations with him.

According to the Daily Mail article by Josh Boswell, Hunter Biden threatened one of his cash-strapped young female staffers with withholding her pay if she did not FaceTime him for sex. Shocking texts between the US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden (52), and his young assistant, who was 29 at the time, show Hunter Biden asking for video sex sessions and sending her cash via Apple Pay after she pleaded that she was struggling to make rent.

The woman, who DailyMail.com has chosen not to identify, worked as an assistant at Hunter’s law firm, Owasco, in 2018 and 2019. She is the fourth employee he is known to have had sexual relations in addition to phone sex with.

Documents on his abandoned laptop show Hunter Biden put his lover and elder brother’s widow Hallie Biden and her sister Liz Secyndy, with whom he also had an affair on the payroll of his company – Owasco.

He also hired his daughter’s basketball coach, reportedly former stripper Lunden Roberts, but ended her employment and stopped responding to her messages after she told him she was pregnant with his child. Lunden Roberts eventually had to sue him for child support. But in this case too, Hunter Biden completely denied even knowing Lunden Roberts and having physical relations with her. He had to admit himself as the biological father of Lunden Roberts’ daughter only when the matter was proved through DNA test.

According to Marco Polo Hunter Biden Laptop, messages and email involving Hunter Biden’s now 33-year-old assistance first appear on his laptop in June 2018, when he flew her from Los Angeles to Washington DC. Around that time, Hunter Biden filmed and photographed her having sex with him and saved the video and images on his laptop.

The part-time model and fitness instructor were given important administrative tasks at his company, such as receiving Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings board documents for Hunter Biden to sign.

Biden’s secret video in Ukraine

Hunter Biden was receiving “special gift” from Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings on a regular basis. These “special gifts” were young women, some of whom were already working in escort service or adult entertainment industry in Ukraine. Additionally, during each of his visits to Ukraine, Hunter Biden was asking for girls, which were provided by his partners in Ukraine. But in these cases, it was not Hunter Biden who was filming porn with them. Instead, hidden cameras were secretly recording Hunter Biden’s sexual encounters with Ukrainian young ladies, which in 2022 went into the hands of Ukrainian intelligence and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Seeking anonymity, a source claimed, Zelensky is also holding sex videos of President Joe Biden, which are being used a tool of blackmail. The source said, Joe and Hunter Biden are aware of Zelensky and Ukrainian intelligence agency holding series of their sex videos.

