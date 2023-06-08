Hunter Biden may end up in prison soon

For the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) who are spending lavishly in maintaining Hunter Biden as their lobbyist, it mat be a shocking news – Hunter Biden now actually faces the possibility of time in prison. This time he is not facing this risk of imprisonment because of his illegal international financial dealings, his father Joe Biden’s direct involvement in bribery and numerous crimes or his personal escapades – not over allegations Hunter Biden repeatedly sold access to his father, not over his dealings with drugs, not over his dealings with prostitutes, not even over his apparent lie on a gun purchase application form. This time, he is in huge trouble centering his child support for daughter Navy.

According to the Washington Examiner report, Judge Holly Lodge Meyer, in Arkansas, has ordered Hunter Biden to appear in her court July 10 in Batesville to explain “why he should not be held in contempt”.

Hunter Biden started the legal fight by insisting that his child support payments for Navy, 4, be reduced.

But lawyers for Navy’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, charged that Hunter Biden has ignored the judge’s orders from May, 2023 to hand over information on his finances.

The Washington Examiner reported, “The judge said the lawyers for Roberts were seeking, and she would herself consider, ‘punishment or sanctions’ against Hunter Biden, including ‘incarceration for civil contempt until such time as the defendant fully answers discovery for a period of up to six months’ and ‘incarceration for criminal contempt for a period of up to six months’”.

Navy, born in August 2018, has been ignored by US President Joe Biden in every reference he’s made to his family.

Hunter Biden had denied paternity and claimed he had no memory of meeting her mother at the Mpire Club in Washington, but DNA tests proved him the father.

“Hunter settled with Roberts for US$2.5 million in 2020, but the case was later reopened, and the president’s son is engaged in an Arkansas court battle to lower his payments”, the report said.

Lunden Roberts, in response to Hunter Biden’s request to lower his payments, has asked the court to allow her daughter to use the Biden name, because the political influence it carries would help her.

The case record makes it appear that Hunter Biden is concealing the state of his finances, which, of course, are subject to the judge’s oversight to determine whether he is, in fact, able to pay.

The report said, “Hunter Biden revealed he was under federal investigation for his taxes shortly after the 2020 election. Republicans have long contended Hunter Biden’s lucrative business dealings in Ukraine and China indicate he may have committed crimes related to foreign lobbying or money laundering, although multiple recent reports have indicated US Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-appointed holdover and the Delaware prosecutor overseeing the case, may have narrowed his focus to Hunter Biden potentially committing tax fraud and lying on a federal gun form when purchasing a revolver”.

Here is more bad news for the fans of Joe Biden and his scandalous son! James Comer, Chairman of Oversight Committee of the US Congress revealed on June 6, 2023 that newly released emails between Hunter Biden and his business associates with the Obama White House appear to cast doubt on Joe Biden’s claims that he was unaware of his son’s business dealings when he was serving as the vice president.

According to the Washington Examiner report, “Hunter Biden and his then-business partners were in frequent communication with top aides in the Obama administration while Joe Biden was vice president, according to emails that the National Archives recently released to the conservative group America First Legal. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), who is leading a sweeping investigation into the Biden family, told the Washington Examiner that the emails further how Joe Biden has repeatedly ‘lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings’”.

“We know Hunter Biden’s business associates visited the White House numerous times during the Obama-Biden administration, and now-unearthed emails reveal Hunter Biden and his associates sought access to the White House and official government events”, Comer said. “The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Bidens’ complex financial transactions to determine the extent of their influence peddling schemes to determine if President Biden is compromised and our national security is threatened”.

The Examiner added in its report: “Comer’s remarks come after a handful of Republican members of Congress raised concerns over the unearthed emails to the Washington Examiner on Thursday, with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) alleging that the “Biden family’s corruption” is ‘far worse than Watergate’. The emails, as well as records on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop that were reviewed by the Washington Examiner, show Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Eric Schwerin contacted top aides for Joe Biden to see if an associate could attend a 2010 State Department lunch with Chinese government officials”.

“The American people deserve answers, transparency, and accountability”, Comer also told the Washington Examiner.

Florida Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna revealed on June 5, 2023 evening that the FBI is “afraid” that an informant who brought the bureau information regarding an alleged bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden would be “killed if unmasked”.

A whistleblower who has reportedly provided Republicans with evidence alleging Biden was involved in corrupt ‘pay-for-play’ schemes as vice president has been frequently used by the FBI since the Obama administration and is deemed to be “highly credible”.

As first reported by Fox News, the individual has alleged that the former VP “was involved in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national” and is an “FBI confidential human source…used by the bureau in multiple investigative matters dating back to” Barack Obama’s two terms in office.

The outlet noted further that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa were recently contacted by a whistleblower who made a claim that the FBI possessed a document known as an FD-1023 form dated June 30, 2020, that allegedly contains explicit information provided by a confidential human source.

According to the source, the document outlines allegations that during his time as vice president, Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme amounting to US$5 million. The scheme purportedly involved a foreign national and aimed to secure influence over policy decisions, Fox News added.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that the confidential human source who provided the information regarding Biden to the FBI is a “pre-existing” FBI source who has been utilized in various investigations unrelated to the information concerning Biden.

The source also told the outlet that the confidential human source has been used by the FBI for “at least several years” before the June 2020 FD-1023 form detailing the Biden allegations was even generated.

The source also told Fox that the confidential human source was “consistently reviewed by the FBI” and has always been “found to be highly credible” who also took part in several investigations undertaken during the Obama administration.

For BLiTZ Hindi edition, please click here