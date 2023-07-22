Hunter Biden may face up to 10 criminal referrals

Hunter Biden, now being described as the “ultimate white privilege guy,” could face up to 10 criminal referrals from the US House of Representatives, according to a new report published in the Post-Millennial.

A referral is a non-binding communication from Congress to the Department of Justice, which now is supervised by Hunter Biden’s father, Joe Biden, that provides evidence of a potential crime. They are designed to ask the DOJ to investigate further.

The DOJ, under Joe Biden, so far has refused to appoint a special counsel to review allegations of bribes being paid to Joe and Hunter Biden, other influence-selling operations by family members, and more. That move, now untaken, could prevent the president or his appointees from influencing any investigation into the circumstances.

House Oversight Committee chief James Comer revealed during an interview that Hunter Biden “could be facing up to 10 potential criminal referrals.”

Comer, R-Ky., also commented on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who presented evidence during a congressional hearing of Hunter Biden’s actions, including claims he paid women to travel across state lines for purposes of prostitution.

Comer explained, “The Democrats kept saying, ‘Oh we don’t have any evidence, you don’t have any evidence.’ Marjorie showed them evidence. She showed them evidence of the president’s son committing a crime, violating the Mann Act”.

The report explained the Mann Act “prohibits and criminalizes transporting ‘any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose'”.

Greene, in fact, “showed the plane tickets, she showed the pictures, she showed the evidence. There’s no question he violated it,” Comer charged.

That evidence, including stunning – and partly blacked out – images of Hunter’s activities with prostitutes, were presented to the House by Green during a hearing by the House Oversight Committee meeting.

Comer continued, “The fact that he got a sweetheart plea deal [on tax charges] over a misdemeanor that should have been a felony, according to the IRS whistleblowers. These guys were the ones that were leading this investigation. The Democrats want to talk about, ‘Oh the two-tier system of justice is racist in America.’ Well Hunter Biden is the ultimate white privilege guy here”.

He said he expects the discover the cash the Biden family got from overseas business deals easily will “exceed $25 million”.

Further, in a congressional summary of the investigation’s results, Comer said, “Evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes. Oversight Committee Republicans will continue pressing for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power”.