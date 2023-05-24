Hunter Biden mistress asks court to jail him

Lunden Roberts, ex-stripper mistress of US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has asked a judge to arrest and send him to jail for dodging court orders in his child support case.

According to Fox News, Lunden Roberts, who shares a 4-year-old daughter with Hunter Biden, asked the court in a filing to take that action as a way of enforcing its requirement that he disclose his income and assets. Biden is attempting to lower the $20,000 monthly child support in the case, and Roberts argues Biden has been dodging that obligation.

“She seeks civil contempt of incarceration until such time as the defendant fully answers discovery and to be paid for her attorney’s fees and costs, which are paid from her child support payments and thereby a loss to the child in this case”, her lawyer argued, according to the court filing.

“Specifically, the plaintiff seeks $20,000 to compensate for the discovery goose chases, hounding of the defendant, and need to constantly seek the court’s intervention”.

Roberts has also asked to change their daughter’s last name to Biden so she can benefit from the prestigious family name.

“Either the plaintiff can get discovery to prove that she is entitled to a name change and the continued support of her child that the defendant disowns, or the defendant can avoid it all by playing hide the ball”, Roberts’ lawyer wrote in a filing.

“The court should take some action that makes the defendant a believer in the rule of law”.

Hunter Biden has refused to provide all the discovery information in the case. This delayed attempts by Roberts to call his business associates as expert witnesses in the case.

“[P]laying games with discovery is a hallmark Biden litigation tactic”, Roberts’ lawyer wrote. “Mr. Biden does not want to disclose his income and assets, says that he is somewhat financially destitute, while he lives on a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, has Secret Service protection, and enjoys his time abroad”.

Biden has rejected the plaintiff’s argument that he is a privileged member of the president’s family. He claimed he only flew on Air Force One once and “stayed on a cot in his dad’s room in Dublin” because of his unstable financial situation. He also claimed he had his Porsche repossessed.