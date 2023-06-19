Hunter Biden partner may testify before House Republicans

A former business partner of Hunter Biden is in talks to provide testimony to House Republicans about potential “bribes” as they continue to probe allegations of illegal or improper activities involving the first son and his father, President Joe Biden, according to a report.

According to a report published in Breitbart News that Devon Archer could provide additional new details regarding some US$10 million in “bribes” allegedly paid to both Bidens by a Ukrainian energy executive.

The outlet said that initially, the House Oversight Committee wanted Archer to testify on Friday but he is negotiating to provide testimony at a later date.

The outlet added:

Archer, a Biden family business associate and Hunter’s “best friend in business”, was in legal trouble in 2022 for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and was ordered to pay a US$43,954,416.75 judgment to the victims.

Prior to his arrest, Archer served in 2014 with Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine-based energy company. Archer was also photographed playing golf with then-Vice President Joe Biden in Southhampton, New York, in 2014. In 2016, Archer resigned from Burisma’s board after his arrest.

Archer was by Hunter’s side for decades. They attended Yale together in the late 1990s. Archer went on to become the vice chairman of finance for John Kerry’s failed 2004 presidential campaign, where he connected with his college classmate Chris Heinz, Kerry’s stepson and another Biden family business partner.

Archer was an intricate member of the Biden family business. Some of his largest deals involved Bohai Harvest, an entity controlled by Chinese state-owned interests.

The outlet noted further that in 2019, Hunter Biden told Archer that part of being associated with the Biden family was the expectation of being persecuted.

“Every great family is persecuted in the US — you are part of a great family — not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments,” he said. “That’s the way Bidens are different and you are a Biden. It’s the price of power”.

Earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said the FBI has admitted to having more alleged evidence of Biden’s bribery than previously known.

“He requested it, he and Hunter Biden requested $5 million each,” she said of the current president in an interview with Breitbart News. “‘Pay me $5 million, pay my father $5 million, and we will take care of your problems for you’”, as she described the request the Bidens made of Burisma.

“We’re giving out subpoenas for two more banks. And this has to do with bank accounts related to Ukraine. So, we’re digging deeper into this”, the representative said. “We were hoping to find, you know, actual transactions that relate to this 1023 form”.

“The reason why he was on the board, taking a ridiculous salary, and getting paid these side bribes was literally because his father is the Vice President of the United States. And Hunter and [Joe] Biden have a business partnership, where Hunter goes out —and he does the groundwork — in order for his father to make the decisions and the policy changes for — to get payment”, Greene added.

“He’s [Joe] on a telephone call talking about it, he’s on video and an interview talking about it, where he literally withheld the US aid from Ukraine and demanded that they fire [Ukraine prosecutor] Victor Shokin”, she said. “And it happened. It happened”.

After reviewing FBI documents in a secure room in the Capitol, Greene noted further: “There’s a lot of information the American people deserve to know of the Biden family and the crimes they’ve been involved in. I just saw evidence of human trafficking that involves prostitutes not only from here in the United States but foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine”.