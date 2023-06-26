Hunter Biden took tax deduction for cracks and sex escapades

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is taking a ribbing online for a tax deduction that whistleblowers have accused him of taking. According to a recent report published in the New York Post, Hunter Biden “illegally deducted tens of thousands of dollars in payments made to a prostitute and a sex club from his taxes, according to bombshell IRS whistleblower testimony to Congress”.

The report was accompanied by multiple images of the US President’s son Hunter Biden and companions, images that had to be pixelated to be allowed.

The report said a whistleblower during a June 1 interview with the House Ways and Means Committee “detailed how Hunter went to great lengths to underreport his income and avoid paying $106,000 in taxes – including by writing off his sex escapades as business expenses”.

The New York Post said the whistleblower reported, “So some of the items that he deducted were personal no-show employees. He deducted payments that were made to who he called his West Coast assistant, but she was essentially a prostitute”.

The whistleblower had worked on the agency’s investigation into alleged tax fraud perpetrated by President Biden’s son on his 2018 return.

The report said another whistleblower, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley, revealed he found other improper deductions, such as expensing flights for prostitutes.

Reports confirm Hunter Biden has agreed to pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax charges, and take a “diversion” program on a gun felony, under a deal that eliminated a long list of possible charges that could have sent a convicted defendant to prison for years.

“There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those”, Shapley explained.

The report added, “The whistleblowers also found that Hunter expensed a deposit for an elite Los Angeles sex club membership by listing it as a golf membership”.

“He made payments – there’s an $18,000 wire that is made to one of these individuals, and on the wires they say $8,000 in wage and $10,000 in golf – $10k golf club member deposit. And we know that that $10,000 went to pay for a sex club”, the US Congress was told.

And, “He went to a sex club, and we’ve talked to the person that owned that sex club, and they confirmed that he was there. And the guy has to pay $10,000, and the girl – whoever is referring him there doesn’t have to pay anything. So that was deducted on the tax return”.

A commentary at Twitchy wondered about why what “should be the top story on every news outlet … can’t be found on any of the big news outlets’ front pages”.

It added, “The smartest man Joe Biden knows was clever enough to keep video of himself and these prostitutes on his laptop”.

Another commenter pointed out Joe Biden recently said, “I’m very proud of my son”.

And another said, “Wait. You can do that?”

The New York Post reports that Hunter was part of Snctm, an X-rated club based in Los Angeles.

That’s confirmed by founder Damon Lawner who revealed the details in a post on Instagram, a post that later was deleted.

“Lawner alleged that Hunter’s behavior at his first sex party was so bad that he had to boot him from the club”, the report explained.

Lawner said, online, “Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag”.