Hunter Biden wants US intel agencies to interfere in Bangladesh general election

US President Joe Biden’s corruption and crime plagued son Hunter Biden, who has recently been hired by pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants America’s intelligence agencies to interfere in the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh as it did during elections in Nigeria as well as in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections in the United States.

For several years, Hunter Biden has connections with a consulting-cum-lobbyist firm named Blue Star Strategies, which had earlier registered its work for the Ukrainian company Burisma under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Through the same company Hunter Biden also crafted a plan to lobby the State Department on behalf of the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners.

On January 17, 2022, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam told reporters that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has spent US$3.75 million for a US lobbyist firm as part of their anti-Bangladesh campaign.

According to information obtained by this newspaper, Blue Star Strategies was hired by BNP through Abdus Sattar, an UK-based leader of the party in August 2018. Agendas behind appointing Blue Star Strategies by BNP were to “promote the goals of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the upcoming [2018 general elections] elections in Bangladesh”. In addition, Blue Star Strategies also developed a strategy “that educates officials, policy influencers and the media [in the United States] about the BNP and its interests in free and fair elections” and drafted a “narrative to communicate the BNP’s goals”.

While BNP has been frantically trying to hire Hunter Biden as its lobbyists, it finally has succeeded in reaching an agreement with him through William B Milam. Milam is an influential figure of the Democratic Party and a retired diplomat who runs an organization named ‘Right to Freedom’ jointly with an individual named Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey – a former Assistant Press Secretary of then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Notoriety of American intelligence agencies

Trump administration deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland recently told Fox News said, American intelligence agencies will interfere into America’s next presidential election in 2024.

“We now have black-and-white evidence that the FBI interfered in the 2016 election. When they failed to elect Hillary Clinton, they set out to destroy the Trump administration”, she said.

“Take it to the bank. They will absolutely interfere in 2024. We’re not sure how, but they will absolutely interfere, not only because they’re not going to like whoever the Republican candidate is, but because they’re going to protect their own hides”, said McFarland when asked if there will be election interference in 2024.

McFarland noted that Special Counsel John Durham’s report concluding the FBI had no verified intelligence when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee”.

McFarland continued: “Go back to 2020. It was the CIA this time that got involved in the 2020 election with those 51 former intel agents who talked about the Hunter Biden laptop as total Russian disinformation”.

The FBI, DOJ, and CIA have not been held accountable for interfering in the 2016 and 20202 elections and will do it again in 2024 with confidence that there will be no repercussions, MCfarland said, but added, “The difference is, in 2024 the evidence is there. We now have the Durham investigation. We have all the congressional investigations. There is now hard evidence that there was election interference by the U.S. intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice”.

“Those individuals have to be terrified that a Republican president comes in in the 2024 election with a Republican Attorney general, investigates them and charges them all with the crimes they’ve committed over the last eight years”, she added.

K. T. McFarland, a former Deputy National Security Advisor, says the FBI, Justice Department, and CIA will rig the 2024 U.S. presidential election, following their success in rigging 2016 and 2020, because they won't allow any candidate to win that would hold them accountable

Hunter Biden’s desperation in favor of BNP

Hunter Biden has seemingly become desperate in favor of pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

According to a credible source, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has pledged to pay Hunter Biden US$100 million in addition to the lobbyist fees it is already paying through Blue Star Strategies, once the party succeeds in returning to power with direct interference of the US intelligence establishment and the Biden administration. In addition, BNP leader Tarique Rahman has informed Hunter Biden through Blue Star Strategies that BNP government will give priority to any business deals related to Bangladesh’s oil and gas sector as well as any other sector where Hunter Biden would recommend any company.