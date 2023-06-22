Hunter Biden’s plea deal won’t stop ongoing corruption probe

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reacted to news that first son Hunter Biden has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors by promising to double down on current investigations into him and his presidential father, Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden is planning to plead guilty to a trio of federal charges, a report said on Tuesday. CNN said the pleadings were made public in a federal court filing by the Justice Department.

“The plea deal will have immediate reverberations in the 2024 presidential election. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors and one charge tied to gun possession, according to the filing in a federal court in Delaware. He will appear in court to plead guilty to the charges at a future date”, CNN reported.

Shortly after the news broke, Comer announced that the probes into the first family would continue.

“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveals a two-tiered system of justice”, Comer said.

“Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed”, he added.

Biden will plead guilty to failing to pay roughly $1.2 million in taxes in 2017 and 2018 and will admit to facts of a gun charge in a plea deal negotiated with Delaware US Attorney David Weiss.

“The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information”, federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

In a tweet along with his statement, Comer said Biden was merely getting a “slap on the wrist” in light of other, substantially more serious allegations.

🚨🚨🚨 Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery. Read my full statement.👇 pic.twitter.com/9swtTaUUQu — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 20, 2023

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” one of the first son’s attorneys, Chris Clark, stated. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” he added, calling the investigation into his client “resolved”.

Over the weekend, Comer outlined the upcoming actions he intends to pursue as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation.

The committee has uncovered a series of banking records that purportedly reveal the establishment of over 20 shell companies by the Biden family, enabling the transfer of millions of dollars from foreign origins. Comer, along with Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), has also been pressing the FBI to acknowledge the existence of a document containing a confidential informant’s comprehensive account of how a Ukraine oligarch allegedly paid up to $10 million to the Biden family during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, despite the FBI’s initial reluctance to disclose the information.

“We’re going to start bringing in key figures in the Biden family influence-peddling schemes for depositions and I think we’re on the right track, even though we’re having to fight the FBI, fight the DOJ [Department of Justice], fight the Democrats in Congress and fight the mainstream media”, he added.