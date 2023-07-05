Hyatt Plaza concludes Eid Al-Adha celebrations with an event of the ancient Qatari heritage

The Hyatt Plaza complex celebrated Eid Al-Adha with a distinguished group of events and performances, the most prominent of which was the Qatari theatrical operetta “Lulwa and Dana”, directed by Ms. Noura Al-Hajri, which aimed to highlight Qatar’s commitment to preserving its identity, and bridging the gap between the past and the present. Through a distinctive presentation and a compelling narration, the “Lulwa and Dana” show highlighted the essence of Qatari customs and traditions, and attracted audiences of all ages.

Mr. Mohamed Hawamdeh, Head of Marketing at Hyatt Plaza, expressed his happiness at organizing these events, saying: “At Hyatt Plaza, we strive to create unique experiences that resonate with our community. This feast was a testament to our constant commitment to showing the rich Qatari folk heritage and presenting it in the best way to our visitors. We are proud to host the show “Lolwa and Dana”, a wonderful theatrical operetta that brought our traditions to life, and reinforced our sense of pride in our past and present.

For her part, Mrs. Noura Al-Hajri, the director of the work, said: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the management of the Hyatt Plaza complex for providing the opportunity to participate in the revival of the popular heritage. During the “Lulwa and Dana” show, a number of dialogues and exhibition boards stemming from our Qatari culture and identity were embodied. This experience reflected positively on the spirits of the participating girls, as it showed their joy and joy in participating and attending. In addition to the Qatari theatrical operetta, Hyatt Plaza presented a fun workshop for children entitled “Playground” during the Eid Al-Adha celebrations. This workshop provided a creative and attractive outlet for children, allowing them to indulge in the fun of coloring. The Playground workshops received great enthusiasm from families who appreciated the opportunity to enhance their children’s Eid experience through artistic expression.

Hyatt Plaza is still a socially responsible complex, as it is considered a complex committed to the authentic Qatari customs and traditions. The Eid al-Adha events demonstrated their full commitment to providing unforgettable experiences and resonated with visitors of all ages.