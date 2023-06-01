“I Want” celebrates the 14th anniversary of the Nojoom program

Ureed has announced the launch of a wide range of offers and competitions to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the launch of its award-winning Nojoom programme, dedicated to rewarding customer loyalty.

Through these offers, members of the program can win prizes totaling up to 4 million Nojoom Points, as well as hotel vouchers, vouchers to restaurants and other partners, and much more.

Nojoom members will be able to participate in the games through the Ooredoo app, where they can win Nojoom points and vouchers from Nojoom partners, while prepaid customers can get a chance to win one million Nojoom points by topping up with QR30 or more. The more times the balance is recharged, the more chances customers have to win.

Members also get double Nojoom Points when shopping at Nojoom partners Jumbo, Kalyan, Joyalukkas, FNAC, Farah Jewellery, Victoria, Chili’s, Dunya, Hadara Perfumes and Azizia Pharmacy. With every transaction they make, they will be entered into a draw to win one million Nojoom points. The higher the number of transactions, the higher the chances of Nojoom members to win.

I want to launch a weekly Nojoom competition, in which a question will be posted on Thursday of every week through the company’s accounts on social networking sites, and members who provide the correct answers will have a chance to win a hotel stay, health club vouchers, or dining vouchers at a hotel and resort. Freej Sharq – A Ritz-Carlton, a Nojoom Partner.

Sabah Rabia Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at “I Want” Qatar, said: “We are pleased to launch offers and competitions for Nojoom members to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the program’s launch. Rewarding our customers for their loyalty is a huge priority for us. Through our strategic commitment to the complete satisfaction and improvement of our customers’ lives, we are constantly striving to find new ways to deliver these rewards. We thank all members of the Nojoom program for their continued support and loyalty, and we look forward to continuing to meet the needs of our customers and reward them in the best way.”

Nojoom offers on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the launch of the program are valid until June 30, 2023.