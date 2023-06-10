“I Want” launches a group of new roaming features

Ureido has announced a set of updates on roaming offers in conjunction with the start of the summer travel season.

Customers will be able to enjoy traveling with complete peace of mind with these updates, which include new products, special offers, new roaming partners and more.

Sabah Rabia Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Uredo Qatar, said: “We realize that many of our customers travel during the summer season, and staying connected while abroad is a big priority for them.

From this standpoint, and in line with our continuous commitment to our motto “Develop Your World” and in pursuit of complete customer satisfaction, we have worked to find ways in which we can develop our customers’ experience, and give them added value and an enjoyable travel experience without any worries about bill surprises or roaming fees.

During this summer, Qatarna + Platinum customers can enjoy within their packages unlimited roaming credits in 27 countries around the world. Most Shahry and other Qatarna customers can use their local package balances while roaming in 27 countries by subscribing to the “Roam as if you are in Qatar” key for only 150 riyals for one week.

Customers traveling for longer periods can enjoy the new monthly “Roam Like Qatar” key option for just QR500.

All Shahry and Qatarna customers can enjoy complete peace of mind and stay connected. Ureed currently provides roaming services in more than 155 countries, and the company added 7 new roaming partners this summer, including Vietnam and Indonesia.

All Qatarna+ packages include additional roaming credit that can be used in all 155 countries where roaming services are available. Other customers can subscribe to the “I want passport” service, which is the “one-stop” roaming solution from “I want” – and take advantage of the summer offer that gives users double the roaming data allowance for the same price.

Customers can also now enjoy high-quality roaming calls in countries where our partners support Voice over LTE (VoLTE),