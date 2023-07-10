“I Want” opens new horizons in cooperation with Nokia

“I want” announced the achievement of two major achievements in its partnership in the field of 5G technologies, in cooperation with the global technology giant Nokia, namely: the successful implementation of the first data call over the 5G Standalone (SA) networks successfully within the framework of the experimental phase of these networks, and the activation of devices Supported by Voice over New Radio (VoNR) capabilities.

5G SA enables new and innovative applications that require high speeds and short response times to provide a rich experience for such applications and use cases that require real-time remote control.

It also contributes to reducing the time required to launch new services in the market. The 5G SA mode of communication contributes to the provision of secure VPN services to corporate customers, and provides new revenue sources for “I want” by enabling the communications pioneer to quickly provide new use cases, and take advantage of network fragmentation to ensure the provision of services distinct to corporate clients.

Thani Al-Maliki, Head of Corporate Services at Uridoo Qatar, said: “We are pleased with the great success we have achieved in completing the first data call in Qatar using the 5G SA mode, which is an important step on the path to the full launch of 5G services. We are also pleased to successfully enable Voice over New Radio (VoNR) devices. As a global technology giant, Nokia occupies a leading position in the fifth generation communications ecosystem, and we are confident that its expertise and industry-leading solutions will enable us to provide our customers with a world-class experience in the field of 5G SA services.”

Samar Mittal, Head of Cloud and Network Services (CNS) at Nokia Middle East and Africa, said: “5G SA networks are critical for new 5G use cases such as augmented reality, virtual reality, Industry 4.0 applications and more. The successful experience of 5G SA network calls underscores the strength of our 5G solutions, which enable service providers to ensure the best experience for their customers. Nokia’s core network solutions (5G SA) also provide a robust and reliable platform for Urudu to provide voice and video calling services over its fifth generation network. We are pleased to support our strategic partner, I Want Qatar, in providing this unique experience through 5G SA networks.”