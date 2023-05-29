I want to honor young entrepreneurs

I want to announce that it is the golden sponsor of the awards ceremony of the “2023 Initiative” competition organized by the “Injaz Qatar” Foundation to honor the best projects for young people. The company also participated in honoring the winners by presenting the “Best Social Impact Company” award.

Mubadara is an annual competition organized by INJAZ Qatar, a member of the Junior Achievement International Foundation, during which student entrepreneurs in Qatar compete to present innovative project ideas. The competition concluded with an honoring ceremony that crowned the students’ efforts in a program that lasted over a period of 6 months, during which the students were able to envision, establish and manage a real company, under the supervision and guidance of specialists from the leading companies in the country.

The awards ceremony was held on May 24, 2023 at the “Multaqa” Center in Education City, and was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, program partners and sponsors.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabr Al Thani, CEO of “I want” Qatar, said: “We extend our sincere congratulations to the distinguished winners of the “2023 Initiative” programme. The enthusiasm, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit shown by these talented young people is an inspiration to all. As the gold sponsor of this prestigious event, we at Urudo are proud to present the “Best Social Impact Company” award to the students who distinguished themselves in this competition.

In turn, Sheikha Hanadi Nasser Al Thani, Chairperson of INJAZ Qatar and INJAZ Al-Arab, said: “Congratulations to all the participants and winners of this year’s Mubadara awards. There is no doubt that students’ participation represents a great achievement for them or for their schools and universities. We launched the “Mubadara” program 15 years ago with the aim of inspiring young people in Qatar to launch and develop entrepreneurial projects. Through the programme, more than 3,500 students presented their innovative business ideas and explored the opportunity to turn these ideas into successful companies. The program is not just about winning a competition; Rather, it represents a pillar through which we can participate in building an influential community of entrepreneurs who are equipped to make significant contributions to Qatar’s rapidly growing economy.”