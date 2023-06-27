I want to improve communications and customer experience

Ureed has announced the extension of its long-term partnership with global technology giant Ericsson, which contributes to the development of 5G communications in Qatar and the improvement of customer experience.

The agreement to extend the partnership was signed by Sheikh Ali bin Jabr Al Thani, CEO of “I want” Qatar; Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Middle East North and Global Customer Unit, Urid Group, Ericsson Middle East and Africa; In the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Executive Vice President of the “I want” group, and President and CEO of Ericsson, Bore Ekholm,

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Uredo Qatar, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Ericsson, which contributes to enabling us to shape the 5G market and drive comprehensive digital transformation in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that by adopting the advanced technologies offered by Ericsson, we will be able to continue modernizing our network capabilities, providing exceptional digital services, and exploring new use cases that contribute to opening up new horizons of business opportunities.

On the other hand, “Urado” announced the launch of the IdeaHub S2 solution from Huawei, which is the latest addition to the group of corporate services offered by “Urado”.

Designed on the basis of next-generation hardware platform architecture, the Huawei IdeaHub S2 is a smart office productivity tool that combines smart typing and video conferencing in Ultra HD quality.

Mariam Al-Khal, Senior Director, Communications and Information Technology Product Development at Ureed, said: We are pleased to launch our latest business collaboration and communication solutions from our partner Huawei, and we are proud of being chosen by them to deliver its advanced technology to our customers. We aim to make smart business technologies available to everyone. And through the cooperation of our partners and customers, we will implement digital transformation in all workplaces, ensuring a smart work experience for everyone.”

Huawei’s IdeaHub S2 solution provides a range of features that support enterprise customers and meet their business collaboration needs.