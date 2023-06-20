I want to improve the home internet customer experience

Ureed, the leading internet and home entertainment provider in Qatar, has announced the development of the home internet experience for existing and new Ooredoo ONE customers, by boosting their internet speeds by up to 10 times the current speeds, at no additional cost.

Ooredoo ONE is the ultimate package for internet and home entertainment, offering super-fast internet speeds and a wide range of home entertainment options through the best-in-class Wi-Fi device based on Wi-Fi 6 technology. With this new upgrade, diverse content will be offered – including options It meets the needs of all segments and in the languages ​​they prefer – with great speeds of up to 1 Gbps for 3 months without the need to pay any additional fees.

As for existing and new 1 Gbps customers, they will get 110 credit points that they can use to access their favorite TV content.

Sabah Rabia Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Urudo Qatar, said: “We are pleased to launch this offer, which is in line with our strategic goal of ensuring complete customer satisfaction and our unwavering commitment to developing their experience. As we continue our digital transformation journey, we realize that internet speed is one of the most important priorities for our customers, so we boosted their speed during the summer period and gave them the opportunity to enjoy the experience of internet speeds of up to 1 gigabits per second without any additional cost, in appreciation and reward for our customers for their loyalty, and we will continue our endeavor Always to provide everything that satisfies our customers and enhances their experience.