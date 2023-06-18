I want to launch a “pay-as-you-go” package for companies

Urid has announced the launch of Aamali’s “pay-to-use” corporate SMS package designed to meet the needs of companies and self-employed professionals, and provide them with an efficient and effective way to communicate with their audience and potential customers.

This new and flexible pricing option comes as an addition to the group of Aamali text messaging services for companies that are currently available in two packages, namely (Basic) and the first (Starter), which “I want” provides to companies that have a large number of campaigns and messages per month.

On this occasion, Thani Al-Maliki, Head of Corporate Services at Urid Qatar, said: “We are proud to support our corporate customers with this package, which enjoys flexible prices and allows communicating with the target audience effectively, at low cost, and with one touch. We are confident that in the coming weeks and months we will witness the positive effects and promising results that the new package will achieve.” He added, “At Urid, we provide the latest technologies that contribute to the promotion of the business sector in the region, by finding the best ways to use text messages, which, although they have been around since the launch of mobile phones, continue to play a prominent role as a tool for communication.”

It is noteworthy that the messaging service provided by “I want” through the simplified and easy-to-use portal is supported by an electronic security system enhanced with the procedures and standards required to protect users.