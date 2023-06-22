I want to push the boundaries of her financial services portfolios

“I want” announced that it has modified the limits of its financial services portfolios, to now allow customers to send up to 25 thousand riyals per day and 100 thousand riyals per month.

This amendment constitutes a major upgrade to the previous limits, as customers who have a full wallet can now send any type of transfer or make a payment transaction of up to 25,000 riyals per day, with a monthly limit for all payment and transfer transactions of 100,000 riyals. Customers can also deposit amounts of up to Its total value reaches 100,000 riyals in the wallet per month, while customers can keep a maximum of 30,000 riyals in the wallet at any time.

I want to recommend its customers who use the basic wallet to upgrade to the full wallet by visiting service centers or Starlink branches to enjoy greater financial limits.

On the new amendments, Sabah Rabia Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at Ureed Qatar, said: “We are proud to be the largest provider of digital financial services in Qatar, which makes it easy for Ooredoo financial services customers to carry out their daily financial transactions effortlessly and with high efficiency. We are confident that the new frontiers of full wallets will ensure all customers can conduct digital payment and transfer transactions easily and securely, in line with our strategic commitment to developing the world of our customers through our products and services.”

In another context, Dell Technologies announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Ooredoo to enhance their existing cooperation, streamline digital transformation initiatives and explore new growth opportunities through Dell’s multi-cloud APEX portfolio.

This came in the presence of Adrian MacDonald, President of Dell Technologies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, during the Dell Technologies Annual World Conference 2023.

Under the MoU, Ooredoo will explore Dell’s APEX offerings to streamline its cloud experiences and enhance its ability to control its applications and data. The APEX portfolio will enable Qatar’s leading telecommunications service provider to seamlessly manage and orchestrate workloads, improve performance, reduce risk and ensure high network availability.