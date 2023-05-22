I want to strengthen its partnership with Google Cloud

Uredo announced its sponsorship of the launch ceremony of the Google Cloud Regional Center for Cloud Services in Qatar, which will be held today, Monday, at the Qatar National Convention Center.

The event will include keynote speeches, presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities with businessmen, innovation leaders and VIPs, providing an opportunity to learn about the new regional cloud services center and the benefits and opportunities it will provide in the areas of innovation, skills development and digital transformation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage and network with their peers, Google Cloud officials and partners, and ecosystem experts; They will also be able to visit the exhibition area; And attend breakout sessions to learn more about the latest cloud technologies.

On this occasion, Thani Al-Maliki, Head of Corporate Services at “I Want” Qatar, said: “We are pleased to provide support and sponsorship for the launch ceremony of the Google Cloud Center, which is undoubtedly an important event that will bring many benefits to companies, and will enhance the position of the State of Qatar as a regional center for cloud solutions provided by companies.” global giant such as Google, and the launch of the new regional center will expand our business horizons and enable us to expand the range of solutions that we provide to our corporate clients.”

Ghassan Costa, General Manager of Google Cloud Qatar, said: “We are looking forward to the launch ceremony of the new Google Cloud Regional Center, which will be attended by senior leaders, opinion makers and decision makers in Qatar who shape the country’s digital future. We are pleased to have “Ureed” as one of the main sponsors of the launching ceremony of our new center, and we are confident that the support and presence of “Ureed” will enrich this event and contribute to its success.”