IATA praises Doha’s role in the recovery of the travel and tourism sector

The International Aviation Association (IATA) concluded yesterday the Global Aviation Summit, which followed the annual meeting of the Federation’s General Assembly in Istanbul, with effective Qatari participation.

The State of Qatar participated in the summit meetings with a delegation from the Qatar Airways Group, headed by HE Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer.

During the meetings, Willie Walsh, Director General of the Association, praised the distinguished relations with Qatar and its hosting of IATA activities last year, noting the effective role of Qatar Airways in the global recovery of the aviation sector.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has unveiled a series of roadmaps that aim to provide critical actions to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The roadmaps addressed aircraft technology, energy infrastructure, operations, financing, and policy considerations leading to net zero.

With the adoption of the ambitious long-term target at the 41st ICAO Assembly, governments and industry are responding to reach the same net CO2 emissions target by 2050. Policy initiatives lay the foundation on which many innovations and actions will be built, and these roadmaps will be a critical reference point. to policy makers.

“The Roadmaps are the first detailed assessment of the essential steps needed to accelerate the transition to net zero by 2050.

He explains that roadmaps are not just for airlines, governments, suppliers and financiers cannot be spectators in the journey to decarbonize aviation. But they must have skin in the game.

He added: The roadmaps are a call to action for all aviation stakeholders to provide the tools necessary to make this fundamental aviation transformation a success, with appropriate policies and products for a carbon-neutral world.

He stresses that road maps are not developed in isolation. A step-by-step review, complemented by a modeling tool provided by the Air Transport Systems Laboratory at University College London (UCL), was performed to calculate emissions reductions for each technology.

Highlights of each roadmap include:

Aircraft Technology: Developing more efficient aircraft and engines. Particularly important are the steps needed to enable aircraft powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), hydrogen, or batteries. All stages of development are supported by announced investment and demo programs. New engines, aerodynamics, airframes and flight systems are also included.

New Fuel and Energy Infrastructure: The focus is on new fuel and energy carrier infrastructure upstream from airports needed to facilitate the use of aircraft powered by SAF or hydrogen. Renewable energy plays a vital role in meeting energy demand in the aviation sector, and the roadmap identifies key milestones to enable the development of the necessary infrastructure.

Operations: Opportunities to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency by improving the way existing aircraft are operated. Automation, big data management and the integration of new technologies are key enablers for improving air traffic management and enhancing the overall efficiency of the air transport system.

Policy: The need for globally coherent strategic policies to provide incentives and support for the aviation industry’s transition to a zero-zero future. As with all other successful energy transitions, collaboration between governments and industry stakeholders is critical in creating the framework necessary to achieve decarbonization goals.

Funding: How to finance the $5 trillion needed for aviation to achieve net zero by 2050. This includes technological advances, infrastructure development, and operational improvements.

On the other hand, Qatar Aviation Services, a subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, became the first company in the world to obtain the environmental management system certification within the IEnvA program for ground handling service providers.

It was announced that Qatar Aviation Services had obtained this certificate during the 79th General Assembly meeting of the International Air Transport Association held in Istanbul, Turkey on June 5, 2023.

The scope of the accreditation included Qatar Aviation Services offices and buildings in which workshops are organized, ground handling operations and equipment, air cargo handling operations and equipment, and maintenance activities.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We attach great importance to achieving sustainability in all of our operations, which is why in 2017 Qatar Airways was the first airline in the Middle East to obtain the highest level of accreditation under the IEnvA programme.

He added, as part of our relentless and continuous endeavor to build our global network, we are committed to allocating the necessary resources to achieve our vision of environmental sustainability. In this context, we have expanded the scope of this accreditation to include “Qatar Aviation Services”, as it became the first company in the world to join the (IEnvA) program for ground handling and air cargo handling services.”