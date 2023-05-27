Ibhar Properties and Al Mouj Muscat sign an exclusive agreement for all waterfront real estate projects

Al Mouj Muscat announced – a company established in 2006 as the first integrated tourism complex in the Sultanate of Oman, as it came as a result of the unique partnership between a group of local companies such as Omran Group, Tanmia, and the Majid Al Futtaim Group, partnerships that succeeded in introducing a new concept of urban life in the region- , announced the launch of the “Jenan Island” project in the Qatari market for the first time, which includes a private group of 43 luxury villas with five and six bedrooms, in a unique location on an island replete with an exquisite garden in the middle of the water lake in Al Mouj Muscat.

The villas of Janan Island are unique homes, capable of inspiring the senses by offering new dimensions of distinction and exclusivity, as they sit in the middle of the lake next to the garden, and give families an opportunity to break out of the ordinary, and connect with nature in its most prominent manifestations, without moving away from the abundant entertainment facilities and opportunities. around the island.

This island is connected to the Ghadir area through a road for cars, and its location is mediated between the marina area full of cafes and restaurants on the one hand, and the Al Mouj golf area with its international course and the St. Regis resort on the other.

The residents of Janan Island also benefit from their proximity to the sands of the community beach, just steps away, to build a healthy and sporty lifestyle by taking advantage of the tree-lined walkways and cycling paths.

A luxurious haven for modern life

Peace and stillness

Entrance to the Janan Island neighborhood will be exclusive to residents only, and it is designed with three architectural styles that balance modern luxury, elegance, comfort, and the unique harmony between indoor and outdoor life. All of them are designed with a luxurious entrance, floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in wardrobes, and dedicated suites. For guests, attached bathrooms simulating spa centers, swimming pools, car parking, two kitchens, and servants’ quarters.

These villas were inspired by their designs from their natural surroundings, so they are a reflection of the calm and peaceful nature, as they are generously permeated with natural lighting, and are easily linked with the beautiful gardens and balconies around them.

Three options for villas

The beautiful island of Janan

Janan Island includes 18 six-bedroom villas within the Alaya Villas group, all with luxurious areas of about 907 square meters, and with charming views of the lake. These villas are spread over three floors and are equipped with a private elevator, rooftop suite, and covered parking for four cars. Alaya villas are unique to a private “Zen” extension in the garden overlooking the swimming pool, and it can be allocated as a space for leisure, sports or work.

The second type is Ayana Villas, which are six-bedroom villas spread over two floors, with varying views of the pond. Designed with an area of ​​606 sqm, these villas include exclusive facilities such as a gym, car parking spaces for up to three cars, and driver’s accommodation.

In the third pattern, under the name of Amara Villas, the neighborhood provides 17 villas overlooking the lush central garden, with areas of up to 427 square meters, with parking spaces that accommodate up to three cars, in addition to a private residence for the driver.

Commenting on the launch of this neighborhood of Janan Island, Mr. Nasser bin Masoud Al Shaibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: “Today, Al Mouj Muscat has become a growing destination for people from all over the Sultanate and abroad, recognizing the exceptional environment we provide for life, work and housing, and we are pleased to continue Building more opportunities for more people by launching the Janan Island project, which embodies the epitome of beauty and opportunities that abound in our society, in a quiet family location and very close to the best facilities equipped with the best international specifications.”

“Just as Al Mouj Muscat is today home to more than 8,000 residents, we master creating exceptional places, communities and neighborhoods by listening to customer feedback. On Janan Island, we were inspired by the natural surroundings of the project to create villas that open the doors of a quiet and modern life to the residents. We expect these villas to be very popular, especially from families looking to live in a location rich in natural elements, luxury facilities, privacy and distinction.”

Modern life on the banks

ocean all year round

Al Mouj Muscat has delivered more than 2,500 unique homes to date, from compact one-bedroom apartments next to the marina, to modern villas on the shores of the beach. They enjoy a coastal lifestyle all year round. Al Mouj Muscat also attracts about 4 million visitors and tourists annually, who come to enjoy its sports, leisure and tourism facilities, including luxury hotels, 85 shops, restaurants and cafes, a golf course that hosts international championships and is ranked among the top 100 golf courses around the world, and a marine marina that wins the Golden Anchor Award. And a sandy beach that extends over a distance of 2 km.

Exclusive agreement

With Ibhar Projects:

Al Mouj Muscat also announced the signing of an exclusive agreement for the sale of Janan Island real estate along with various other properties in Al Mouj Muscat with Ibhar Projects, the leading real estate project management company in the sisterly State of Qatar. Al Mouj Muscat will announce more projects that provide an investment opportunity for Qatari investors in the Sultanate of Oman, which will increase trade exchange between the two brotherly countries.