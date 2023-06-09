In cooperation with Qatar Development Bank.. Qatar Finance and Business Academy organizes the training program in venture capital investments

Qatar Finance and Business Academy, in cooperation with Qatar Development Bank, organized a training program in venture capital investments, during the period from 5-8 June 2023.

The organization of the program comes within the framework of keenness to develop the capabilities of entrepreneurs and investors, enhance their expertise and provide them with new and comprehensive skills in the field of bold investment.

The aim of the training program is to introduce VCs and other traders and businessmen wishing to enter this field to the important and basic principles that help them achieve their own goals, and to help them understand the decision-making process that VCs go through when identifying sources and selecting startups and supporting them after Investing, as well as introducing entrepreneurs wishing to enter this type of investment, how to obtain the necessary financing and help them develop and expand their businesses.

For its part, the training program included intensive educational workshops, which extended over four days, in which a group of experts and pioneering investors spoke in the field of venture investment, during which a number of main themes were highlighted, including: An overview of venture capital investments Identifying sources of good deal flow, building investment criteria for the venture capitalist and investment portfolio strategy, evaluating startups and due diligence, structuring deals, legal documents for venture investment, ensuring sound governance, and the role of the venture capitalist in emerging companies.

In addition, the program contributed to providing an educational experience for the participants, rich in simulation models, case studies, and best practices in the field of venture capital investment. Participants also received a certificate of completion, in recognition of their completion of the training program.