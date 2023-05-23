Inauguration of a memorial “Doha, Capital of Arab Tourism”

Qatar Tourism has inaugurated a memorial in the Doha Corniche area, in commemoration of the city of Doha being named the Capital of Arab Tourism 2023, which was crowned by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism earlier this year.

The design of the monument was inspired by the slogan Doha, Capital of Arab Tourism 2023, which reflects the city of Doha as a modern center for tourism rooted in its rich cultural heritage. The memorial will be located on the Doha Corniche.

Since Doha obtained this prestigious title, the Qatari tourism sector has recorded an impressive performance at the beginning of this year, as Qatar welcomed more than one million visitors during the first quarter of 2023, recording the highest rate of its kind during the first quarter of its international visitors. In April, Qatar Tourism launched the “Haya” platform in a new look, which opens the opportunity for more tourists who currently need entry visas to get acquainted with Qatar’s various tourism offers and its authentic Arab hospitality. The “Haya” platform thus became the unified portal for all tourist visas and visas for events hosted by Qatar, ensuring standardization of procedures for issuing these visas.