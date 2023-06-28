Increasing the Qatarization of jobs and recruiting national competencies

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority confirmed that the percentage of Qatarization in the authority has increased to 70% during the past year 2022.

In its annual report, the Authority revealed that it exerted unremitting efforts to support the process of approving and implementing Qatarization plans and enabling Qatari cadres to occupy various positions in the Authority, which is evident in the ratio of Qatarization to the total number of employees.

As the authority works hard to attract and appoint national competencies in various departments and sections, and pays attention to development plans and theoretical and practical training for workers, in order to achieve the content of its strategic plan.

The authority said: The development and building of human capital capabilities is one of the most important pillars for raising the level of work, performance and achievement, and the continuous development of human resources will ensure outputs that are in line with the aspirations and ambitions of the authority. From this standpoint, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority pays most of its attention to the process of developing human capital to enhance its competitive capabilities.

The authority is also working to increase the level of job Qatarization and appointing national competencies in various departments and sections, in order to achieve the content of its strategic plan.

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority is also working continuously to update its existing plans and develop new plans in order to keep abreast of all developments in the field of its business and activities, in addition to following up and implementing its own projects, in a way that meets its needs and contributes to achieving its strategic goals.

On the other hand, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority is working on developing a new system for monitoring trading, in coordination between the Information Systems and Inspection and Supervision Departments, which includes a market risk monitoring system (phase one). Implementation of the cyber security framework (Phase I). and start implementing the cloud transformation within Qatar.

In addition to developing programs and indicators for early warning of the risks facing the markets or their participants, and following up and monitoring indicators of the performance and stability of the capital market.

The Risk Unit monitors data and indicators of the performance of the capital market at the local and international levels on a regular basis in terms of the performance of the main market and its participants (financial services companies, market services companies and investors) in addition to following up the performance of market products (shares, public debt instruments, traded investment funds ), issuing monthly statistical reports on indicators related to market performance, highlighting and analyzing the most important variables, and following up economic and financial indicators at the global and local levels on a quarterly basis, and preparing an annual report on the most important indicators related to the stability of the Qatari capital market.

The commission revealed the preparation of studies on the most important events and variables (the Russian-Ukrainian crisis). As a result of the tasks of following up the indicators of the stability of the capital market and the changes that occur to it, the Risk Unit prepared an analytical study of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, with the aim of estimating the size of the potential effects on the Qatari capital market sector, how to confront them, and the extent to which the Qatari capital market is linked to all its parties with each of the markets. Russian and Ukrainian finance, in addition to identifying points of connection between listed companies and the various parties to the crisis in order to estimate the size of the expected effects on the financial performance of the listed companies and the required procedures in the event that restrictions are imposed on transactions or investments with the parties to the crisis.