Indian minister runs international scam racket

Following bombshell revelation by Hindenberg Research exposing notorious financial crimes committed by India’s leading ‘Adani Group’, Indian newspaper The Eastern Herald has possibly come up with another grand scoop that involves a Indian minister having prominent position in an international scam and terror racket. Describing involvement of in Indian minister in the international scam and terror racket, Eastern Herald in its report said, “In a shocking turn of events, an Indian Minister has been linked to an international scam and terror racket. The minister is said to have been involved with a network of scams, fraud, and cyberterrorism”.

It further said, “Our investigation has revealed that this Indian minister was part of an international scam and cybercrime syndicate ‘SkyPower Global‘ that was involved in a range of illicit activities. It is alleged that the syndicate is responsible for scamming millions of dollars from innocent people through their pyramid schemes, and their so-called power generation company SkyPower Global in order to serve their own vested interest”.

It may be mentioned here that, SkyPower is headed by an individual named Kerry Adler, who is known as a notorious fraudster and terrorist. Few months ago, Vanity Fair in its lengthy report has named Kerry Adler as one of the cohorts of Anthony Ritossa – a globally known conman.

According to the Eastern Herald, name of the Indian minister having connections with ‘SkyPower Global’ is Suresh Prabhu, a Chartered Accountant-turned politician has held several portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, too, as a representative of the Shiv Sena.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prabhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and became the Railways Minister in 2014. Later he was dropped from the cabinet by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “lack of mass connect”, but according to reports available online, resigned as railway minister in light of two major accidents on his watch, but “remains in the good books of PM Modi” and currently serves as a Sherpa – personal representative of a head of state who prepares ground for him or her at international summits.

Suresh Prabhu, a former Minister of Railways and a current Member of Parliament from ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds key position in the ‘Strategic Advisory Board’ of SkyPower along with his son Ameya Prabhu, despite the fact that Kerry Adler and SkyPower are committing frauds and scams and involved in terrorist activities, which Blitz can reveal.

By using influence of Suresh Prabhu and presumably influential figures in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian missions abroad, Kerry Adler has been succeeding in fooling and scamming several governments and organizations in the world, including Bangladesh, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Moreover, Kerry Adler is also succeeding in pushing low-quality small-sized solar-power plants to some buyers in India and elsewhere. According to The Times of India report, a 50 MW solar power plant was purchased by Torrent Power Limited from SkyPower East Asia Holdings II Limited, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US.

SkyPower East Asia Holding Limited has its office in Hong Kong at Suite 1604, 9 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People’s Republic of China, Phone +852 2107 3188. This company has an office in the US at CT Corporation System, 111 Eighth Avenue, New York, New York 10011, Phone +1 212 6621 1666. This company is represented by its attorneys namely Shuang Zhao, Esq., Shearman & Sterling LLP, c/o 12th Floor, Gloucester Tower, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong, Phone +852 2978 8000 and Chris K.H. Lin, Esq., Daniel Fertig, Esq., Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, c/o 35th Floor, ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, Phone +852 2514 7600.

But according to another document, SkyPower East Asia Holdings is located at 6th floor, Tower 1, Nexteracom Building, Emene, Mauritius. Company registration number C125875.

According to UAE newspaper Khaleej Times, in November 2022, SkyPower signed an agreement with Zimbabwe for establishing a 500 MW solar power plant.

In March 2021, it was reported in the media that Indian company Adani Green was supposed to buy a 50 MW solar project from SkyPower Global.

In September 2015, SkyPower pledged to invest US$4.4 billion in Kenya, although such investment never took place.

In September 2015, Bangladeshi media reported that Kerry Adler, the president and CEO of the Canada-based multinational company, SkyPower Global, which was described as one of the world’s largest and most successful utility-scale solar power producing companies, was planning to invest US$4.3 billion in the solar power sector in Bangladesh.

It has been seven years since SkyPower Global’s CEO Kerry Adler met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hotel Waldorf Astoria in the United States, however, nothing has transpired since then. Moreover, the 1.50 million home lanterns that Kerry Adler had promised to donate to Bangladesh had never arrived.

In January 2019, it was reported in media that SkyPower did not pay hundreds of millions of dollars for the solar projects it had purchased on credit from Sterling and Wilson.

On March 7, 2016, Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail in a report said, SkyPower had gone global, with a notice at the top of the report stating: “This article was published more than 6 years ago. Some information may no longer be current”, meaning, they are not taking responsibility of current activities of this fraudulent venture.

While in July 2015, it was reported in the media that SkyPower won its first project in India to build a 150 MW plant in Madhya Pradesh, India, a media report dated November 16, 2022 stated that there was dispute between the MP Power Management Company Limited, a wholly owned company of the Government of Madhya Pradesh and SkyPower, where MP Power Management Company wanted to terminate its purchase agreement with SkyPower. It was also reported in the media that the Indian company had junked its purchased agreement with SkyPower citing in delays of the commissioning of the project.

In a sponsored post on October 22, 2021, Los Angeles Business Journal in a report claimed that CIM, the parent company of SkyPower Global was going to generate generate 2.7 gigawatts of solar power from its plant located on 20,000-acre Westlands Solar Park, which would be supplying power to roughly 675,000 homes in California.

According to latest information, no such supply of power has taken place until date.

It should be noted here that SkyPower Global succeeded in signing contracts with scandalous Adani Group and few others mainly in Madhya Pradesh in India, where ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Suresh Prabhu enjoys connections.

In addition to Kerry Adler, Suresh Prabhu and Ameya Prabhu, few more individuals are named in various positions in SkyPower Global. They are:

Charles Cohen, Adi Cooper, Barry Reiter, Henry Wolfond, Matthew Coon Come, David Kessie, David Thompson, Jennifer Gandin, Avraham Shemesh, Albert Marigner, Rene Pardo, Warren-Spar Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Frank Lowenstein, Robert W. Foran, Ava Wojcik, Benoit Fortin, Fatemah Din, Jeffrey Graham, Kelly Yin, Haleem Chowdhury, Hando Kang, Zahra Jeraj, Kshitij Kaushik, Giorgio Mauro, Charmain Klawiter, Amit De, Navid Seifkar, Maria Vorobieva, Dr. Oma Khader, Sung Lee and Michael Kasumov

SkyPower’s “big-boss” Kerry Adler earlier launched a Ponzi venture in Dubai, which had later been bogged-down following publication of series of investigative reports in Blitz.

Recently, when Blitz published a report questioning integrity of Kerry Adler, he immediately launched cyber-terror attack targeting the website of the newspaper with the notorious goal of causing optimum damage. In this report, Blitz has divulged how Kerry Adler switched his company to the United Arab Emirates with the ulterior motive of scamming wealthy Arabs and Asians.

Meanwhile, Indian newspaper Eastern Herald in its report said, “The news of the minister’s involvement in this scam racket will send shockwaves through the Indian political establishment. The former Minister of Railways of India, Suresh Prabhu cannot deny any involvement in the crime syndicate and cannot claim that he was unaware of any of its activities as his name is there on the company’s primary website. However, Indian authorities should launch an investigation into the matter.

“The scam and terror cartel in which Suresh Prabhu is involved is now being managed from Dubai. As per our investigation, many PR agencies are hired to give them media hype. In our recent report on scammers in Dubai, we’ve mentioned in detail how the SkyPower scam cartel is enjoying the leverage Dubai offers to business people”.

Romance between Kerry Adler and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the ruling Liberal Party have sought to combat free speech about Islam under the guise of combatting “Islamophobia”.

In 2017, Canada’s House of Common passed motion M-103 calling on the government to combat “Islamophobia”. Although-non-binding, M-103 “has paramount influence in terms of Liberal government policy backed up by a $23 million funding package to execute”.

Two NGOs with past links to the Palestinian Islamist terrorist organization Hamas, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and the International Relief Fund for the Afflicted and Needy (IRFAN), have been “working with the Trudeau government on execution of M-103”.

Under pressure from NCCM, IRFAN, and other groups claiming to represent Canadian Muslims, “the Trudeau government has removed all mention of Sunni and Shi’a extremism from Public Safety Canada reports on terrorism threats”.

Another area where the impact of M-103 is being felt is the recent push by Islamist groups for mosques across Canada to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer on outside loudspeakers, often in violation of municipal noise ordinances. Local political leaders in many areas have caved to this pressure for fear of appearing Islamophobic.

On November 17, 2018, in an article in Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury wrote:

Americans now have to really feel insecure and get prepared for one or many jihadist attacks where radical Islamic militants would be using the land of Canada, a country that has thousands of miles of border with the United States and most importantly – most part of this huge bordering area is undefended. This is the longest undefended border in the world.

According to CBN report, “Canada is today the happy home of thousands of radical Islamists, ex-ISIS fighters and the Muslim Brotherhood. Their numbers continue to grow, with Islamists infiltrating the Canadian government on several levels”.

Counterterrorism and security experts in Canada are continuously warning saying, “By welcoming radical Islamists, Canada now presents a danger to the United States”.

In addition to romancing with radical Muslims and jihadists, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also maintains deeper friendship with notorious fraudsters and terrorists. And, one of his friends who is internationally known fraudster and a terrorist in Kerry Adler. In this article, we are publishing just one of many pictures of the Canadian Prime Minister with Kerry Adler. We have sent an email to Mr. Trudeau’s office asking why he has been repeatedly seen with Kerry Adler and what is his relations with this notorious fraudster and terrorist. Until filing of this article, we did not get any response.

