India’s most wanted Dawood Ibrahim holds Dominica passport

He is simply the most wanted fugitive in India, with a twenty five million dollar (US$25m) price on his head, a designated terrorist and terrorist financier, mobster and drug trafficker, and he – yes he, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, a career criminal almost from birth, has a Dominica Citizenship by Investment (CBI/CIP) passport [while obtaining Dominica citizenship, he is used alias]. Of course, he’s currently in hiding in Pakistan, according to media sources in South Asia, but should he make it to the Commonwealth of Dominica, he could certainly claim he was a victim of a political vendetta, and fight extradition, like Mehul Choksi in nearby Antigua & Barbuda, for years and years. Ibrahim is classified as a terrorist by the United States, but he might cheat justice indefinitely, due to that valuable CBI passport. Who issued it to him?

This is an open question to Anthony Astaphan, who professes to know all about the “great due diligence” performed upon CBI applicants in Dominica: How on earth did this career criminal ever qualify for a CBI passport? There’s no way any compliance officer would have given him even a second look, Unless he or she was bribed, or some other illegal consideration was passed out to allow such a passport to be issued and validated. Thus man is a wanted terrorist; has Dominica simply lost its mind due to greed and avarice?

After this, we believe that all holders of Dominica CBI passports must be reexamined, and enhanced due diligence performed upon each and every one of them, with revocation of all whose criminal records, or pending investigations, or ongoing fraud cases, disqualify them.

Connections between India’s terrorists and Dominica authorities

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, prominent Indian organized crime lord, drug trafficker. and OFAC-listed Specially Designated Global Terrorist, due to his ties to Al-Qaeda. He is listed as India’s Most Wanted, with a $25m reward posted for information leading to his capture, due to his reported mastermind role in the twelve 1993 Bombay bombing terrorist attacks, which left 257 dead, and 713 injured.

Given that Dawood Ibrahim is listed as Number Three on the Global Most Wanted List, how is it that he has been linked to senior leaders in the present government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and to Citizenship by Investment Dominica, the country’s economic passport program, especially its hotel investment sphere. Given that Dominica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has classified both the list of all CBI and diplomatic passports sold to foreign nationals, we cannot confirm that Ibrahim, as well as others in his D-Company organized crime syndicate, hold Dominica CBI and diplomatic passports.

Given Ibrahim’s 20-year relationship with Al-Qaeda, the Mumbai [Bombay] bombings, and his drug kingpin status, how did this individual develop what has been a close relationship with the most senior officials in Dominica? Did he help create Dominica’s CBI hotel program? We cannot say, but due to the potential for money laundering and terrorist financing, links between Dominica and Ibrahim should be investigated, by law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada, for national security reasons. Dominica cannot become a jumping-off point for Middle Eastern terrorist organizations, intent on attacking in North America.

As new information has surfaced of late, regarding the extent of corruption in Dominica with multiple articles being published, compliance officers charged with assessing Country Risk should consider advising their staff to regard ALL Dominica passports as potentially held by international criminals, for enhanced due diligence purposes at account opening. There are just too many CBI passports out there issued to career criminals, under aliases, to do otherwise. No CBI passport agency in the East Caribbean check applicants against facial recognition software, which means that you are not getting the true identity of that affluent Dominica passport holder who is seeking to open an account at your bank.

As new information has surfaced of late, regarding the extent of corruption in Dominica with multiple articles being published, compliance officers charged with assessing Country Risk should consider advising their staff to regard ALL Dominica passports as potentially held by international criminals, for enhanced due diligence purposes at account opening. There are just too many CBI passports out there issued to career criminals, under aliases, to do otherwise. No CBI passport agency in the East Caribbean check applicants against facial recognition software, which means that you are not getting the true identity of that affluent Dominica passport holder who is seeking to open an account at your bank.

Pakistani criminal uses Antigua CBI passport

The recent arrest, of a career criminal from Pakistan, known to be the personal assistant to one of the world’s most wanted fugitives from justice, has again spotlighted the dark fact that he is yet another wanted individual, who the Antigua CBI unit knew or should have known was legally unqualified for a CBI passport, yet received one nevertheless, in a country where abject greed trumps the Rule of Law. He holds a CBI passport from Antigua & Barbuda, although he is a wanted fugitive in the United States.

Jabir Motiwala, arrested by Scotland Yard on an American, request, is also known as Jabir Siddiq. He works for Kaskar Dawood Ibrahim, a major Pakistani drug kingpin and known terrorist. Motiwala reportedly is wanted in the United States on charges of money laundering, extortion, kidnapping and drug trafficking. He had been living in Dubai, and was detained after he entered the United Kingdom.

Under what perversion of the regulations governing CBI passports issued by Antigua did this career criminal pass even the most primitive due diligence check? Obviously, in Antigua, so long as you agree to pay a clearly excessive fee, over and above the listed charges, you will qualify for a CBI passport, even if you are known to be engaged in criminal or terrorist activities.

In the aftermath of the Choksi scandal, Antigua sustains yet one more black eye for its CBI program, which is regarded by compliance officers in North America and Europe as a government-operated racketeering enterprise. Any individual holding an Antiguan passport suspected of being a CBI-issued document is now subject to serious scrutiny.