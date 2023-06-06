Initiation of a close partnership in civil aviation

Mr. Muhammad Faleh Al-Hajri, in charge of conducting the work of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, affirmed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to the Republic of Uzbekistan, within the framework of the beginning of a tour that includes a number of Central Asian countries, comes at an appropriate time to advance cooperation relations. Between Doha and Tashkent.

He said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA): The relations between the State of Qatar and the countries of Central Asia are distinguished, and have witnessed great development in recent years, and there is great cooperation between the Civil Aviation Authority in Qatar and the civil aviation authorities in those countries. He added that the geographical location of Central Asian countries makes them of great importance, and therefore the visit of His Highness the Emir of Qatar to a number of these countries, which he begins with Uzbekistan, would open new horizons of cooperation and trade and economic exchange.

With regard to civil aviation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr. Muhammad Faleh Al-Hajri explained that Doha and Tashkent have an air services agreement that allows all companies appointed by both sides to operate any number of flights from both parties. Mr. Al-Hajri indicated that this agreement, which was signed in Tashkent in April 2021, encourages and facilitates ways to operate companies and airlines between the two countries, which opens the door to more economic and trade exchange, and encourages investments.

And he considered that the visit of His Highness the Emir Al-Moufdi to Uzbekistan provides a great and appropriate opportunity to strengthen relations, and to open the way for greater and close cooperation between the two countries, in a way that benefits both, especially in the field of civil aviation and air transport. At the end of his statement to QNA, Mohammed Faleh Al-Hajri, who is in charge of conducting the work of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, explained that there is continuous communication between the Civil Aviation Authority of Qatar and Uzbekistan, and many meetings were held in this context, as there are many areas of cooperation between the two sides. The most recent of which is the provision of technical support by the Civil Aviation Authority to the Civil Aviation Authority of Uzbekistan, by sending a team of air safety experts to Tashkent to assist in the field of periodic review by the International Civil Aviation Organization regarding air safety.