Initiatives to support small and medium enterprises

The owners of small and medium-sized companies in Qatar benefited from the various services of the “Tasdeer” agency in the first half of this year, as the Qatar Agency for Development, Finance and Promotion of Exports “Tasdeer” continued its various initiatives that work to provide adequate knowledge of international markets and opportunities available to Qatari exporters in markets such as Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as Turkey and India.

With many challenges faced by Qatari entrepreneurs, with regard to promoting their products in new regional and international markets, or developing their current exports and securing them from risks occurring during and before export operations, the “Tasdeer” agency provides the necessary support through a number of programs and services for export development such as the Go Program International and international product certification, and others related to export promotion such as holding international exhibitions, bilateral meetings and trade missions, in addition to export financing programs such as providing financing to secure export risks and others.

The first half of this year carried a number of active participation in the most important international exhibitions and trade missions, for a group of founders of Qatari companies, as 20 Qatari companies, from various sectors and local industries, participated in the trade mission to the Republic of Iraq following the growth in the volume of Qatari exports to Iraq. during the previous year. The number of bilateral meetings held during this visit reached approximately 331 meetings with the Iraqi side, while the value of initial deals amounted to about 209 million riyals.

On the other hand, 12 Qatari companies participated in the “Plast India” exhibition in India, which is considered one of the largest trade fairs capable of opening doors for Qatari products to reach new markets and explore broader horizons. The value of the deals amounted to more than 71 million riyals.

In terms of other exhibitions, Qatari exporters participated in the “Kuwait Building and Design Week” exhibition, which is one of the most important trade and consumer exhibitions in the construction, interior design and construction sector in Kuwait, where 14 Qatari companies presented their products and services, and this participation resulted in a number of commercial deals with a value of more than 24 dirhams. million riyals.

On the other hand, 22 Qatari companies participated in the “Big 5 Egypt” exhibition, which was held in June in Cairo, and resulted in more than 160 bilateral meetings and deals worth 126 million Qatari riyals, and export opportunities for Qatari companies in Egypt, Russia and Kuwait. Kenya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and others.