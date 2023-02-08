Intruder breaks into Air Force One facility

An intruder broke into Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where the Air Force One planes for President Biden are kept and was immediately met with gunfire.

“A man gained unauthorized access to a JBA housing area. A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder and law enforcement is investigating the incident”, the base said on Twitter.

The Associated Press reported.

Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

The Air Force said late Monday it did not have anything to add beyond the Andrews statement about Monday’s intrusion.

It’s not the first time the base’s security has been breached; in February 2021 a man got through the military checkpoint onto the installation, then through additional fenced secure areas to gain access to the flight line and climb into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

President Joe Biden’s Twitter account posted the first page of his State of the Union address he is slated to give Tuesday evening, drawing snarky and sarcastic responses from several users.

“Getting ready,” said the caption accompanying the photo, which contained his introduction as well as this instruction: “Pause”.

And it was the ‘pause’ instruction that appeared to draw the most response.

“Make sure you don’t read the word inside the brackets Mr. President”, immigration attorney Matthew Kolken quipped.

“You won’t remember where you’re at. why practice?” joked Beth Baumann, a digital marketer and former Townhall.com writer.

“Was this speech delivered to you from the balloon?” conservative activist Brandon Straka added.

“Remember to emphasize that half the women in your Administration are women. Thank you”, defense Attorney David Wohl wrote.

“Get plenty of rest. Please, no yelling and God help us no whispering! Don’t forget your juice box,” said Sal LaBabera, a former LAPD homicide detective.

Biden’s SOTU speech comes on the heels of another poll indicating that a majority of Americans do not want him to run for reelection next year.

According to the results of a CNBC All-America Economic Survey, a majority of respondents do not want Biden to run again in 2024.

“The survey found 61% of the public think Trump should not seek the presidency, compared with 30% who believe he should. And 70% say Biden should not run for a second term with just 19% supporting a run”, CNBC reported, citing the survey’s results.

“Substantial numbers in each politicians’ own party prefer their names not be on the ballot, including 37% of Republicans who don’t want Trump to run along with 61% of independents and 88% of Democrats,” the report continued. “For Biden, 57% of Democrats say he shouldn’t stand for office in 2024 along with 66% of independents and 86% of Republicans”.

The report provided additional insights gleaned from the survey:

Biden has other problems other than age. Despite a stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the congressional elections and several legislative victories, Biden’s overall approval slipped to 41% from 46% in the October survey, with his disapproval rising to 54% from 50%. The President’s economic approval slipped to 38% from 40% and disapproval rose a point to 57%.

Just 20% of the public think the Biden administration’s efforts to ease inflation are helping, a five-point decline from October; 28% believe they are hurting, a two-point decline, and 49% say they’re not making much difference, a 7-point jump.

Pollsters went on to note that while most Democrats and Republicans do not want Biden and Trump, respectively, to run, they would nevertheless support both of them if they became their party’s presidential nominee. Trump has formally announced a 2024 run, while Biden has yet to do so; should Biden decline to run again, it isn’t clear that Vice President Kamala Harris is the odds-on favorite to win what would likely be a bruising Democratic primary season.

In fact, previous reports have indicated that influencers are urging Biden to ditch Harris ahead of the election.

