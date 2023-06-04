Investment opportunities for Qatari and Turkish businessmen

Qatar Chamber discussed cooperation with the Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Trabzon and Manisa, where His Excellency Mr. Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, First Vice-President of the Qatar Chamber, met with Mr. Samet Kanbakal, member of the Board of Directors of the Trabzon Chamber, Mr. Cetin Gungor and Mr. Ibrahim Hakki Katyus, member of the Manisa Chamber of Commerce, In the presence of Mr. Shaheen Muhammad Lahdan Al-Muhannadi, member of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Qatar Chamber, discussed cooperation relations, the investment climate, and the most important sectors in which Qatari businessmen can invest in the Turkish cities of Trabzon and Manisa, and reviewed the most important investment opportunities available in both countries.

Bin Tawar praised the Qatari-Turkish relations, noting the desire of Qatari businessmen to learn about investment opportunities in Turkey and invest in them in a number of sectors.

He stressed that the Qatar Chamber supports and encourages cooperation and partnership between the two sides, and also encourages Qatari investors to invest in Turkey and to enhance cooperation between Qatari companies and their Turkish counterparts, stressing that Qatar welcomes Turkish investments and that the Qatari market provides many attractive opportunities, especially in free zones, especially in light of It provides excellent infrastructure and pioneering investment laws.

Bin Towar suggested organizing a Qatari-Turkish business forum that brings together business owners from the two countries to discuss prospects for cooperation and highlight the business and investment opportunities available in both countries.

For his part, Mr. Samet Kanbakal, a member of the Board of Directors of the Trabzon Chamber, said that the relations of cooperation between the two countries are strong, expressing his hope that the relations between the chambers in the two countries will be at the same pace.

He also gave an overview of the Trabzon Chamber, which is the second largest and oldest chamber in Turkey, with 11,000 members. He also reviewed the most important projects available for investment in the city, the most important of which is the Business Island project on an area of ​​2,800 square kilometers, in addition to projects in various sectors such as construction, industry and technology.

In turn, Mr. Cetin Gungor, a member of the Manisa Chamber of Commerce, stressed his country’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Qatar in various economic sectors, noting that the visit of the Turkish delegation aims to familiarize itself with the Qatari market and develop trade and cooperation and partnership relations between the private sectors in the two countries, in addition to informing the Qatari side of the most important Turkish products that can be exported to Qatar.

Gungor said that Manisa provides many investment opportunities in various sectors such as industry and agriculture, calling on Qatari investors to invest in the city, which provides 6 major industrial zones.