Investment Promotion Partnership agreement with Kazakh Invest

The Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar announced a partnership contract with KazakhstanInvest, the national development corporation that promotes sustainable social and economic development in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The partnership aims to enhance trade exchange and bilateral investments between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the Astana International Forum 2023, Sheikh Ali bin Al-Waleed Al-Thani, CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar, signed; Mirzan Yusupov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakh Invest, signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber; His Excellency Arman Isagaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar; and Mr. Nurlan Zakubov, CEO of the Investment and Development Fund of Kazakhstan.

Through this bilateral cooperation agreement, the Investment Promotion Agency will cooperate with Kazakhstan Invest with the aim of facilitating the exchange of knowledge and information, as well as the sharing of experiences and best practices in order to enhance investment opportunities between the two countries.

Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Promotion Agency, said: “Kazakhstan is an important trading hub as the largest economy in Central Asia in terms of size and per capita income, and offers great potential for investors from Qatar and vice versa.

He added, “We are pleased to welcome Kazakhstan Invest as a new global partner with the same ambition in terms of attracting foreign direct investment, stimulating business creation and success, and strengthening strong alliances that support the growth goals of our countries.”

For his part, Mirzhan Yusupov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Invest, said: “Through this strategic partnership with the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, we aim to create a strong platform for business and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar. Kazakhstan’s strong economic position and great potential as a gateway to Central Asia make it an attractive destination for Qatari investors. By exchanging knowledge, experiences and best practices, we can open the door to new opportunities and drive growth and prosperity in both countries.”

The partnership between the Investment Promotion Agency and KazakhstanInvest represents a significant step in strengthening economic relations between the two countries, and lays the foundation for launching new channels that will expand business and foster innovation.