“Investment Promotion” signs partnership agreements with Siemens and Emerson

The Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar announced the signing of new memorandums of understanding yesterday with international companies, namely Siemens and Emerson, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg. These partnerships contribute to the launch of a center of excellence in Lusail City that will support the development and development of talent as well as promote leadership in technology and software design in the State of Qatar.

The Investment Promotion Agency continues its commitment to strengthening the position of the State of Qatar as a prosperous and supportive global center for business by expanding the scope of its strategic cooperation with international companies and supporting their business and presence in the country, as well as enabling them to access attractive opportunities across various sectors, and advancing the process of economic diversification.

The agreement between the Investment Promotion Agency and Siemens establishes a framework for cooperation in developing sustainable infrastructure projects in the country, leveraging Siemens’ expertise in the areas of industrial technologies, smart infrastructure and transportation, as well as strengthening cooperation across key sectors such as agricultural technology, smart cities and transportation.

Under the partnership, Siemens is committed to nurturing local talent and intends to increase its workforce to more than 300 full-time employees. This agreement also supports the transfer of knowledge and provides new opportunities to contribute to the development of the workforce in the State of Qatar.

IPA’s partnership with Emerson aims to accelerate expansion of automation technology and industrial software. The IPA will support the launch of an Emerson Center of Excellence in Lusail City, which will seek to foster innovation, share best technology practices and cultivate local talent in key sectors such as energy use.

The new agreements were signed on the sidelines of the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg. Among the esteemed signatories are Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar; Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Smart Infrastructure, Siemens International; Waleed Samara, Executive Vice President, Northern Region – Middle East and Africa, Emerson Corporation. The signing ceremony was also attended by Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the UAE and the Middle East, and Hakan Özdemir, CEO of Siemens in Qatar; and Mazen Ghannam, global strategic account manager for Qatar Energy at Emerson.

Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar, said: “The new strategic partnerships with Siemens and Emerson are an important step on the way for the Investment Promotion Agency to carry out its mission of attracting foreign direct investment and promoting economic growth in the State of Qatar.

He added that by cooperating with these leading global companies in the fields of technology, finance and innovation, we can provide new business opportunities at the local level and help them compete globally. We are certain that these partnerships will achieve mutually beneficial results, and we look forward to working closely with our new partners in order to contribute to advancing the path of sustainable economic development in the State of Qatar.”

For his part, Mr. Hakan Ozdemir, CEO of Siemens in Qatar, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar and launch this partnership, which reflects our strong commitment to cooperate and contribute to the digital transformation in Qatar.”

He added: “Together, we contribute to strengthening Qatar’s position as a leading business center in the technology sector in the region, by benefiting from our expertise and providing innovative business solutions based on reliable technical experiences. We also seek, through this cooperation, to make significant progress in digital transformation, sustainability and alternative energy solutions, and to contribute to building a brighter and more sustainable future for the State of Qatar.”

Walid Samara, Vice President and General Manager, Northern Region, Emerson, said: “We are excited to partner with the IPA to support the development of the economy in the State of Qatar.

Over the years, as a leader in automation technology and industrial software, Emerson has supported Qatar’s hydrocarbon sector and helped cement its position as a major producer and exporter of LNG to the global market. Our development of the Center of Excellence will provide opportunities for industrial cooperation in adopting innovation, developing local cadres, and exchanging best technological practices.”