Investors focus on the rental sector

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company revealed that the real estate sector is currently considered a haven in economic activity in Qatar, indicating that many investors are looking to employ their financial liquidity in the real estate sector.

The report indicated that the Qatari real estate sector is one of the important sectors that capture a large share of economic activity in all regions. ‏

He added that a large number of investors and businessmen are seeking to seize useful opportunities in the real estate sector, which allows them to protect their liquidity, in addition to employing them in projects that achieve good profitability compared to the rest of the traditional investments in the investment market.

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company confirms that the real estate sector is witnessing continuous growth in the scope of construction operations in all regions, and benefits from high local liquidity. Today, it is considered the second sector in the country after the energy sector, according to official reports. ‏

He explained that its investors seek to achieve permanent profits and returns without risks, especially since the owners of companies focus on the leasing sector, and the report expected an increase in the pace of real estate deals during the fourth quarter of this year.

The report said: The real estate sector is today considered one of the fastest growing economic activities, and the cooperation shown by the authorities related to the real estate sector in the country has contributed to facilitating the work of real estate companies in the past period, stressing that the real estate sector in Qatar is today a safe haven for many Investors, in light of the development policy pursued by the state, and the good returns it gives them.

The report indicated that Qatar has been recording successive urban and real estate leaps for a few years in light of a comprehensive economic renaissance taking place in the country and its aspects are reflected in various sectors of the market. The report believes that the real estate development witnessed by Doha contributed to strengthening its position and advancing its position at the regional level.

Land prices and transaction values

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said that the values ​​​​of real estate transactions witnessed a low performance compared to the previous week, according to the data of the latest bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice for the week extending from “May 21 to 25 last”, when the number of real estate transactions recorded “65” deals. The report pointed out that the values ​​of real estate transactions amounted to about 266.7 million riyals.

The report indicated that the municipalities of Doha and Al-Rayyan maintained great activities in transactions in terms of the number of executed transactions and ranked first and second, respectively. The report indicated that the average number of transactions executed per day amounted to approximately 13 transactions.

In terms of prices per square foot of land, on which deals were executed during the last week of last May, the real estate index of the Al-Asmakh company indicated that it witnessed a discrepancy in prices, explaining that the average offer prices per square foot in Mansoura and Bin Dirham amounted to 1,380 riyals. In the Al-Najma area, “1,320” riyals per square foot, and the average price per square foot in Al-Mamoura area stabilized at “385” riyals, and the average price per square foot in the old airport area stabilized at “870” riyals for buildings.

The Al-Asmakh real estate index also indicated that the price per square foot was recorded in the Aziziyah area of ​​365 riyals, and in the Umm Ghuwailina area, the price of 1,350 riyals per square foot was recorded.

The report said: The average price of a square foot was recorded in the Al-Thumama area at a price of “400” riyals per square foot, and the average price of a commercial square foot in Al-Wakra region stabilized at “1,450” riyals, and the average price of a square foot was recorded for both (Al-Wakra / buildings) and ( Al-Wakra / villas), “590” riyals, and “275” riyals, respectively.

The report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company said: The average price per square foot in Al-Wukair area recorded a price of 210 riyals. The real estate index of Al-Asmakh Company also indicated that the average price per square foot rose in the northern Muaither area to record “300” riyals, and recorded in the Al-Rayyan area “310” riyals.

Al-Asmakh’s report indicated that the average price of a square foot in Al-Gharrafa region recorded a price of “375” riyals, and the average price of a square-foot width in Al-Kharaitiyat area recorded “380” riyals, and in Al-Laqta area a price of “300” riyals per square foot.

The report added: The average price of a square foot in the Al-Khor region settled at “210” riyals per square foot, and it was recorded in the Al-Kheesah region of “295” riyals, and in the Umm Salal Muhammad region it was recorded at “290” riyals, and in the Umm Salal region it was “260” riyals per square foot. square.

Prices of apartments and villas

Returning to the prices of villas and apartments, the report of Al-Asmakh Real Estate Projects Company indicated that the average prices of residential apartments in Lusail for a one-bedroom apartment are 1.1 million riyals, 1.3 million riyals for a two-bedroom apartment, and 1.9 million riyals. For a three-bedroom apartment, the report indicated that prices vary according to the area, area, and location of the apartment in the residential building.

The report also indicated that the average price per square meter in apartments located in the West Bay in Al Muajaji Towers is estimated at “11” thousand riyals, and there are certain data that may raise the price slightly related to “the location of the apartment and the view inside the two towers.”

As for the selling prices of new apartments in the Pearl project, it ranges from 12,000 QR to 22,000 QR per square meter, according to the real estate developer.

In terms of villa prices, Al-Asmakh’s report shows that villa prices vary from one region to another. The report said: The average prices of villas in Doha, Al-Thumama, Rawdat Al-Matar and Ain Khaled are estimated at approximately 3.6 million riyals for an area of ​​average size between “400 to 500”. square meters per villa. He pointed out that this price also applies to villas in the areas of Al-Gharrafa, Al-Laqta, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Azghawa for the same previous area.

The report added that the prices of villas decrease as we head north, as the price of a villa in and around Al Khor and Al Thakhira for the same area is approximately 2.2 million riyals.