Islamist SQUAD members Tlaib-Omar boycott Narendra Modi

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the most popular political leaders in the world always uphold peace, equality and prosperity, none of these concerns people like Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and members of The Squad – who are known for their notorious roles as bandwagon of Islamism and jihadism.

The Squad is a group of eight Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives. It was initially composed of four women elected in the 2018 United States House of Representatives elections: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. They have since been joined by Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri following the 2020 United States House of Representatives elections, and Greg Casar of Texas and Summer Lee of Pennsylvania following the 2022 elections. The Squad is well known for being among the most progressive and left-wing members of the United States Congress.

It is unclear if other members of the Squad have also joined anti-Modi notions of Tlaib and Omar.

In a tweet, Ilhan Omar said, “Prime Minister Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity”.

Prime Minister Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity. I will NOT be attending Modi’s speech. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 20, 2023

In her tweet, Rashida Tlaib said, “It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable. I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress”.

It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable. I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 20, 2023

Criticizing tweets of Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, in a letter to Omar, Atif Rasheed, ex vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities wrote: “You are showing a wrong picture of India under your hate agenda. I belong from religious Minority Of India but I live freely with my religious freedom and religious identity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India, I have equal share in every resource here, I have the freedom to speak whatever I want in India. I also have the freedom to write what I want in India. I am sorry to say You are showing wrong picture of My India under your hate agenda. Stop spitting poison out of your mouth”.

I belong from religious Minority Of India but I live freely with my religious freedom and religious identity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India, I have equal share in every resource here, I have the freedom to speak whatever I want in India.

I also have the freedom to write… https://t.co/Op2f7W95OS — Atif Rasheed (@AtifRasheed80) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a total of 75 Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives signed a letter sent to US President Joe Biden asking Biden to raise human rights issues with PM Modi. “We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy,” said the letter, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Pramila Jayapal.

BJP’s Amit Malviya questioned ‘Congress toolkit’ behind the letter of the 75 Democrats and said all of them have ‘dubious credentials’. “After Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the US, where he was hosted by organizations closely aligned to the Jamaat and ISI, held closed door meetings with associates of George Soros and was reportedly in clandestine confabulations with foreign agencies, now a letter written by a bunch of US legislators, with dubious credentials, is the new arsenal in Congress’s toolkit. How long will they lean on foreign media and money to undermine the will of the people?” Malviya wrote.