“Istithmar Holding” gets two new projects in Saudi Arabia

Investment Holding Company Q.P.S.C. announced that its subsidiary “Elegancia Arabian Trading Company” in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has obtained a new package of works in the field of electrical and mechanical engineering for two additional hotels on the western side of Al-Shura Island with two hundred rooms for each hotel, in addition to the projects Which the company is implementing on the island, i.e. the middle hotel (430 rooms) and two hotels on the eastern side (150 and 180 rooms), bringing the number of projects obtained by the company to 5 projects on Al-Shura Island, the main island that is being developed by the Red Sea International Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The 11-resort project on the main island holds a LEED Platinum rating and boasts a built-up area of ​​88,269 square metres. It represents one of the largest developments in the Kingdom and a flag bearer for renewable tourism worldwide. The Red Sea project is the first tourism project of its kind and size to be designed and built to be powered by renewable solar energy in line with the strict responsible commitments of the Red Sea International Company.