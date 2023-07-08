“Istithmar Holding” manages part of the facilities of Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan

Istithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. It obtained a services contract to manage part of the facilities of Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan through its subsidiary Elegancia for Facilities Management in alliance with the Jordanian Total Care Company for Facilities Management.

She stated that the contract period is 3 years, renewable for an additional two years.

This step comes to prove the great experience enjoyed by Elegancia Facilities Management, which has developed its methods of work in the last ten years to become one of the largest and most important facilities management companies in the region.

Istithmar Holding continues to develop its business in Qatar as well as external expansion across its various business sectors with the aim of increasing the added value for all stakeholders.