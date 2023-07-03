Istithmar Holding offers 50% of the capital for subscription

The Investment Holding Group / (a ​​Qatari public shareholding company) announced its intention to issue and offer about 50 percent of the company’s capital for subscription, as the company invited shareholders to a meeting of the Extraordinary General Assembly to convene on July 24 to approve the new subscription.

The company revealed in a statement to the Qatar Stock Exchange that the issuance will take place as follows: 10% through the issuance of subscription rights and 40% through a private placement and / or public subscription, provided that each of them is issued in one tranche or several tranches over the course of one year, starting from The date of this assembly, and the extraordinary general assembly authorizes the company’s board of directors to determine the percentage of the issuance that will take place through a private placement and/or the percentage of public subscription that will take place through public subscription, according to what the board deems appropriate for the company, within the limits of 40% of the company’s capital. And in accordance with the applicable QFMA rules and regulations.

And that the nominal value of one share in any of the three transactions is – one (1) riyal – in addition to the issuance premium determined by the Board based on any of the three transactions.

2- Authorizing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company and/or the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors to approve on behalf of the Investment Holding Company and its subsidiaries (registered in or outside the State of Qatar) or owned by it (“all referred to as the group companies”) on projects financing contracts included in the purposes of These companies and what is meant by projects related facilities) whatever their duration, including those whose terms exceed three years and without a financial ceiling and under the conditions that the company’s board of directors and/or vice-chairman deems appropriate for the interest of the group companies.

Authorizing the Chief Executive Officer or Chief Financial Officer of Investment Holding Q.P.S.C. to sign, jointly with any member of the Executive Committee on behalf of the group companies, project financing contracts (meaning Projects Finance) and to sign documents of guarantees, joint guarantees, transfer contracts of rights and mortgage contracts of all types. Its types.

3- Re-authorizing the Board of Directors the right to approve, on behalf of the Investment Holding Company and its subsidiaries (registered in or outside the State of Qatar) or owned by it, to conclude loan contracts (meaning corporate loans, long term loans) from banks inside or outside the State of Qatar, whatever they may be. Its duration, including those whose terms exceed three years, without a financial ceiling, and under the conditions that the company’s board of directors deems appropriate for the interest of the group and its subsidiaries and owned by it.

The group asked the shareholders wishing to come to the meeting place to be present at least two hours before the specified time to organize lists of the names of the attendees and the number of shares held by each of them.