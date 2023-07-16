It is expected that 4.3 billion passengers will be transported in 2023

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects airlines to transport 4.35 billion passengers around the world during the current year 2023, a number close to the record recorded in 2019 before the Corona pandemic (Covid-19), amounting to 4.54 billion passengers.

And IATA stated during the World Aviation Summit and the activities of the 79th General Assembly of the Federation that was held in Istanbul last June, in the presence of delegates from about 300 airlines, that this recovery in air traffic, which comes thanks to China’s reopening of its borders, which will generate profits for airlines. .

Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, said at the meeting: “The years of the epidemic have passed, the borders are open normally, and many people want to travel during this year.”

Walsh added that demand is picking up due to higher levels of employment even with a weaker outlook for the global economy, but some challenges remain, such as supply chain problems and rising airport fees.

IATA also expected that the profits of airlines around the world would double during the year 2023 amid a sharp increase in demand, despite the increase in ticket prices, indicating that it reached $9.8 billion, compared to $4.7 billion in 2022, an increase of more than 100%.

According to IATA, the expected revenue levels for 2023 will approach pre-pandemic levels (Covid-19), reaching $803 billion, compared to $838 billion in 2019.

In a related context, Boeing, the giant commercial aircraft industry in the world, expected that airlines around the world would add more than 42,000 aircraft, valued at about $8 trillion, over the next two decades.

A decrease in commercial trips of less than 500 miles is expected as concerns about climate change affect the way consumers travel, with governments urging consumers to switch to environmentally friendly modes of transportation such as trains.

Boeing’s vice president of marketing, Darren Holst, said Boeing’s latest tally of industry deliveries over the next 20 years takes into account increasing activity on aircraft emissions.

Boeing estimates that airlines will find ways to increase the productivity of their fleets by 20% by moving to larger planes, adding more comfortable seating patterns and keeping planes airborne for longer hours each day.

Boeing also expected the global fleet to nearly double until 2042 and grow at a faster rate of about 3.5% annually, with its forecast of 2.6% for annual global economic growth, while its European competitor, Airbus, expected 40,850 new aircraft to enter the commercial market during that period.